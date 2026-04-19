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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bmw F 450 Gs Pre Bookings Open Ahead Of April 23 India Launch

BMW F 450 GS pre-bookings open ahead of April 23 India launch

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2026, 14:00 pm
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  • BMW Motorrad has opened pre-bookings for the F 450 GS ahead of its April 23 launch in India. The 420cc twin-cylinder ADV, developed with TVS, replaces the G 310 GS in the lineup.

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BMW Motorrad has opened pre-bookings for the new BMW F 450 GS in India ahead of its official launch on April 23. The middleweight adventure motorcycle will be locally manufactured by TVS Motor Company under its long-standing partnership with BMW Motorrad.

Locally built under BMW–TVS partnership

This collaboration has already produced models such as the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 RR, alongside their TVS counterparts, the TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 310.

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New 450 replaces the G 310 GS in India lineup

The F 450 GS effectively replaces the outgoing BMW G 310 GS in India’s lineup. Once launched, it is expected to become the most accessible BMW Motorrad adventure motorcycle currently on sale in the country. The model is already available in international markets.

Also Read : BMW Group India Q1 Sales: EV Surge, LWB Demand Drive Record Start to 2026

BMW F 450 GS: Engine, chassis and hardware

Powering the F 450 GS is a 420 cc, water-cooled, twin-cylinder engine producing 48 hp at 8,750 rpm and 32 lb-ft of torque at 6,750 rpm. The engine features a high 13.0:1 compression ratio and uses electronic fuel injection with throttle-by-wire. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch, while traction control is managed via BMW Motorrad DTC.

The motorcycle is built around a steel tube frame with the engine acting as a stressed member. Suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm upside-down fork at the front and a rear monoshock with adjustable compression and rebound damping. It rides on cross-spoke wheels sized 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear.

Braking is managed by a 310 mm front disc with a Brembo four-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by BMW Motorrad ABS Pro.

In terms of dimensions, the F450 GS has a seat height of 33.3 inches and a wheelbase of 57.7 inches. It carries a fuel tank of 13.6 litres gallons and weighs 178 kg.

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First Published Date: 19 Apr 2026, 14:00 pm IST

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