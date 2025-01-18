Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Yamaha Builds Hopes For Indian Off Road Enthusiasts With Tenere 700 Adv

Auto Expo 2025: Yamaha Tenere 700 adventure bike showcased

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 17:24 PM
Follow us on:
The Yamaha Tenere 700's showcase at the expo builds hopes for many off-road enthusiasts, who have been eagerly waiting for the adventure bike to arriv
...
The Yamaha Tenere 700 has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is powered by a 698 cc parallel-twin engine.

Yamaha Motor India has brought the Tenere 700 on display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, raising hopes for off-road enthusiasts in the country. Considered one of the best adventure bikes in the middleweight segment, the Yamaha Tenere 700 promises immense capability off-road with a fun-to-ride characteristic. The bike remains a showcase for now but a positive response could sway the brand’s decision in favour of bringing the model to India.

Yamaha Tenere 700 Showcased In India

The Yamaha Tenere 700 has a functional design mimicking the Dakar Rally-style motorcycles. The bike was updated recently and unveiled at EICMA 2024 . However, the one being showcased at the expo is the older model. The motorcycle gets a rally-style headlamp, and a tall visor while riding on 21-inch front and 18-inch wire-spoked wheels.

Also Read : Here are all the latest updates from the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The new 2025 Tenere 700 gets a new 6.3-inch vertically stacked, TFT instrument cluster that looks identical to a rally book on the Dakar bikes. The new unit also comes with Bluetooth connectivity with access to music, call and SMS alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation through the Google Maps app. The switchgear has been revised as well and now integrates a USB Type-C charging port.

Powering the 2025 Yamaha Tenere is a 698 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 71 bhp and 66 Nm. The suspension setup comprises fully adjustable 43 mm KYB USD front forks with 210 mm of travel. The rear features a KYB monoshock with remote preload adjustability and rebound damping with 200 mm of travel. The ground clearance stands at 239 mm. The kerb weight measures 203 kg.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Okinawa PraisePro
MaxSpeed Icon56 kmph
₹84,443
Compare View Offers
Tunwal Lithino Li
BatteryCapacity Icon2.58 kWh Range Icon110 km
₹74,990
Compare View Offers
Ampere Reo Li Plus
BatteryCapacity Icon1.34 kWh Range Icon70 km
₹59,900
Compare View Offers
Lohia Oma Star Li
Range Icon60 km
₹51,750
Compare View Offers
Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter
Range Icon 130 km
₹65,000
Compare View Offers
Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li
Range Icon75.0 Km
₹ 50,880 - 53,880
Compare View Offers

There’s no word on when Yamaha plans to bring the Tenere 700 to the Indian market. If the project gets the green light, it will be the brand’s first ADV in India and a departure from its sporty offerings currently on sale. The Tenere 700 though is likely to come as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), which means prices should be just under 15 lakh (on-road). The bike will take on the Honda XL750 Transalp, Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati DesertX, and more.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 17:24 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Tenere Yamaha Tenere Yamaha Tenere 700 Bharat Mobility 2025 Bharat Mobility Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Auto Expo 2025 Yamaha Motor India
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS