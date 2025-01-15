Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 15, 2025: Google Maps misleads Assam Police team in crossing border. Here’s what happened next

HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Latest Car And Bike News Live Updates Today January 15, 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 15, 2025

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2025, 10:39 AM
Latest news on January 15, 2025: Google Maps has again misled people into going to the wrong location showing inaccurate navigation data.
Latest news on January 15, 2025: Google Maps has again misled people into going to the wrong location showing inaccurate navigation data.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT Auto

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
15 Jan 2025, 10:39 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Google Maps misleads Assam Police team in crossing border. Here’s what happened next

  • Google Maps has again misled people into going to the wrong location showing inaccurate navigation data.
Read the full story here

15 Jan 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Honda Livo with new instrument cluster to launch soon in India

  • 2025 Honda Livo will get a price hike when it is launched in the Indian market. The current model starts at 81,651 ex-showroom.
Read the full story here

15 Jan 2025, 09:40 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Mahindra XEV 7e to come as an EV avatar of XUV700. Here's what to expect

  • The Mahindra XEV 7e has a similar design philosophy as the recently launched XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe.
Read the full story here

15 Jan 2025, 09:13 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: Honda CB650R teased ahead of launch, will be sold through BigWing dealerships

  • Honda CB650R will be offered in Pearl Smoky Grey colour scheme.
Read the full story here

15 Jan 2025, 09:08 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Biden administration finalises US crackdown on Chinese vehicles

  • The rules will also affect Russian vehicles and include exemptions for heavier vehicles like electric buses.
Read the full story here

15 Jan 2025, 08:53 AM IST

Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: China's electric car sales grew in 2024 as sales of ICE-powered cars plunged

  • A total of 31.4 million vehicles were sold, with exports of new energy vehicles reaching 1.28 million.
Read the full story here

15 Jan 2025, 07:12 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: CO2 emissions from road transport to peak globally in 2025, claims study

  • The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) estimated that vehicle emissions would top out at around nine gigatonnes in 2025.
Read the full story here

15 Jan 2025, 07:06 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Volkswagen deliveries drop globally amid sales slump in China and EVs struggle

  • Volkswagen AG, the German parent of brands including Audi, Skoda and Porsche delivered 9.03 million vehicles globally in 2024, 2.3% fewer than in 2023.
Read the full story here

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2025, 07:06 AM IST

