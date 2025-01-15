Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today January 15, 2025: Google Maps misleads Assam Police team in crossing border. Here’s what happened next

LIVE UPDATES
Google Maps misleads Assam Police team in crossing border. Here's what happened next
Latest news on January 15, 2025: Google Maps has again misled people into going to the wrong location showing inaccurate navigation data.
15 Jan 2025, 10:39 AM IST
15 Jan 2025, 10:12 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Honda Livo with new instrument cluster to launch soon in India
- 2025 Honda Livo will get a price hike when it is launched in the Indian market. The current model starts at ₹81,651 ex-showroom.
15 Jan 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Mahindra XEV 7e to come as an EV avatar of XUV700. Here's what to expect
- The Mahindra XEV 7e has a similar design philosophy as the recently launched XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe.
15 Jan 2025, 09:13 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: Honda CB650R teased ahead of launch, will be sold through BigWing dealerships
- Honda CB650R will be offered in Pearl Smoky Grey colour scheme.
15 Jan 2025, 09:08 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Biden administration finalises US crackdown on Chinese vehicles
- The rules will also affect Russian vehicles and include exemptions for heavier vehicles like electric buses.
15 Jan 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: China's electric car sales grew in 2024 as sales of ICE-powered cars plunged
- A total of 31.4 million vehicles were sold, with exports of new energy vehicles reaching 1.28 million.
15 Jan 2025, 07:12 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: CO2 emissions from road transport to peak globally in 2025, claims study
- The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) estimated that vehicle emissions would top out at around nine gigatonnes in 2025.
15 Jan 2025, 07:06 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Volkswagen deliveries drop globally amid sales slump in China and EVs struggle
- Volkswagen AG, the German parent of brands including Audi, Skoda and Porsche delivered 9.03 million vehicles globally in 2024, 2.3% fewer than in 2023.
First Published Date: 15 Jan 2025, 07:06 AM IST