This is Revolt Motors’ first new launch in 5 years. Check out the new RV1 e-bike

Revolt Motors introduced the new RV1 electric motorcycle, its first all-new offering since the RV400 was launched in 2019
The Revolt RV1 is an electric commuter motorcycle, a rival to the entry-level commuter bikes, both ICE and electric
The Revolt RV1 claims to get the longest seat in the segment
Offered in 2 trims, the RV1 gets a 2.2 kWh battery with a range of 100 km while the RV1+ gets a 3.24 kWh battery with a range of 160 km (claimed)
The Revolt RV1 gets a portable battery for ease of charging while the RV1+ comes with a fast charger that can charge the battery in 1.5 hours
The electric commuter motorcycle has a payload capacity of 250 kg. It also gets an under-seat storage space
The RV1 has a 6-inch digital LCD console with 3 riding modes - Eco, City & Sports. The motorcycle also gets a Reverse Mode, a segment-first feature
The RV1 draws power from a 2.8 kW (3.75 bhp) mid-drive motor. The e-bike has a top speed of 75 kmph
The Revolt RV1 electric commuter motorcycle is priced between ₹84,990- ₹99,990 (ex-showroom, introductory). Bookings are now open