Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here's everything you need to know before visiting there
The Indian automobile industry is ready for the grand automotive event of the country, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is going to be the biggest automotive event in the country in recent times. This time instead of the Auto Expo and Auto Component Show, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will encompass several different automotive events under one umbrella. These events include the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and the India Cycle Show.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Friday which is expected to witness over 100 new launches across automobiles, component products and technologies. HT Auto will bring all the updates and details regarding the launches, unveilings and more live from the show floor. Stay tuned to us.
Meanwhile, if you are planning to visit the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, here are the key details of the event one should know.
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will begin on January 17, 2025. The first day is reserved for media, while, on January 18, access to the event will be available for both media and dealers. Public access to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be open from January 19 to January 22. The Auto Expo 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, will start at 10 am and will be open for visitors till 6 pm on all public days between January 19-22, 2025.
January 17 - Media Day
January 18 - Media & Dealers' Day
January 19-22 - Public Days
Entrance to the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is completely free for visitors on public days. To register, the visitors will need to go to the Visitor Registration section of www.bharat-mobility.com and fill in the details.
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will be hosted at three different locations, which are - Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida. The first two locations are in Delhi, while the last one is in Uttar Pradesh. All these three venues are reachable by public transport options like the Delhi Metro, buses and cabs etc., as well as personal vehicles.
The Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan will host the Auto Expo, Tyre Show, Battery Show, Mobility Tech, Steel Innovation, and India Cycle Show. The Auto Expo Components Show 2025 will be hosted at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka from January 18 to January 21. On the other hand, the India Expo Centre & Mart at Greater Noida will host the Bharat Construction Equipment Show and the Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show (UMIS) between January 19 and 22.
For visitors attending the Auto Expo at Bharat Mandapam, the Supreme Court Metro Station (Blue Line) will be the closest and walkable to the venue. For visitors attending the Auto Components Show at the Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, the closest will be the Sector-25 metro station (Airport Line). For people visiting the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, the Pari Chowk Metro Station (Aqua Line) is the closest to the venue.
The Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will take place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Major carmakers and two-wheeler manufacturers will showcase their products at the event. Here is a quick look at which hall to find which major auto brands.
Hall 1 - Tata Motors
Hall 2 - JSW MG Motor India, Honda
Hall 3 - Kia, Isuzu, Skoda, Volkswagen, Bajaj Auto
Hall 4 - Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai
Hall 5 - Maruti Suzuki, Lexus, Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki Motorcycle, Ampere
Hall 6 - BMW, Porsche, Toyota, BYD, BMW Motorrad
Hall 14 - VinFast, Mahindra
The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will see some major vehicle launches and unveilings by automakers across different segments including passenger vehicles, two-wheelers etc. Some of the key passenger vehicles and two-wheelers that will be showcased at the event will include Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, VinFast VF7, VinFast VF9, BYD Sealion 7, MG Cyberster, MG M9, MG 7 Trophy, new Skoda Octavia, Hero Xoom 125R, Hero Xoom 160R, TVS' new adventure motorcycle, Bajaj’s second CNG motorcycle etc.
At the Auto Expo 2025 of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the spotlight will be on electric mobility, sustainability, concept vehicles and advanced technologies. Among the car manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Porsche, Volkswagen, Skoda, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, VinFast, BYD, MG etc., will be under the limelight.
On the other hand, among the two-wheeler manufacturers, key brands such as Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Honda, Bajaj Auto, KTM etc., will be showcasing their products and concepts. Several electric two-wheeler manufacturers including Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Ultraviolette, Okinawa along others will be there.
