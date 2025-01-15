Yamaha to celebrate 40 years in India at Bharat Mobility 2025. To showcase Tenere 700, RD350

Yamaha Motor India is celebrating its 40th anniversary in the country in 2025 and the manufacturer plans to go big at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, arguably the biggest automotive event of the year. While the brand is not expected to unveil an all-new offering at the event, it will have some special exhibits, in addition to its current offerings, to celebrate its four decades. Here’s what you can expect at the Yamaha pavilion at Auto Expo 2025.

The Yamaha Tenere 700 remains a hotly anticipated models among adventure enthusiasts in India and is expected to be on display at the expo

Yamaha Tenere 700

Yamaha has been concentrating on the sport bike segment but there are customers eagerly awaiting the arrival of its middleweight adventure motorcycle. The Yamaha Tenere 700 is one of the more popular choices globally in the segment and the Japanese bike maker is expected to showcase the model at the expo. The Tenere 700 is powered by a 689 cc parallel-twin motor and gets a long-travel suspension, switchable ABS modes, traction control, and more. Showcasing the Tenere 700 could help the brand gauge customer interest in India, prompting it to launch the model at a later stage.

The Yamaha RD350 is an icon in India and is expected to be showcased at the expo (Bonhams)

Yamaha RD350

The model that put Yamaha on every motorcycle enthusiast’s radar in India, the brand is expected to showcase the RD350 at the event as part of its 40-year celebration. The Yamaha RD350 was produced between 1973 and 1975 but a licensed version was built by the Escorts Group in India under the name Rajdoot 350. The India-spec motorcycle made about 30 bhp on the High Torque version, as opposed to 39 bhp on the global models. There was also a Low Torque version with 27 bhp on offer and better fuel efficiency. The RD350 remains a cult and will invoke nostalgia for many visitors at the expo.

The Yamaha FZ-X hybrid could be showcased at Bharat Mobility with the launch likely later in the year

Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid

Yamaha is expected to bring the FZ-X with a new mild-hybrid powertrain making it more fuel efficient. Speculations suggest the 2025 Yamaha FZ-X gets a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) hybrid engine that involves a small battery to power the electric motor for silent starts. This will also bring start/stop technology to the motorcycle. The changes should help the FZ-X get improved fuel economy and lower emissions, thereby meeting the upcoming OBD-2B regulations. Moreover, new tech is likely to feature on the FZ series as well.

The Yamaha FZ could be showcased with flex-fuel technology running on a higher content of ethanol

Yamaha FZ Flex Fuel

With the government’s push towards the adoption of flex-fuel technologies, Yamaha is expected to showcase the FZ running on higher ethanol content at the Auto Expo 2025. The Japanese brand has other players who are working on flex-fuel engines for the Indian market. The company already retails flex-fuel motorcycles in Latin America and we expect some of that tech to make it to Indian bikes in the future.

