Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Dominar 400: Which one should you buy?

Bajaj Auto recently launched the Pulsar NS400Z in the Indian market. It is the new flagship in the Pulsar portfolio. The motorcycle is already an interesting proposition, considering that the brand already sells another 400 cc motorcycle, the Dominar 400 . Here is a quick comparison between the two motorcycles.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Dominar 400: Design

The Pulsar NS400Z derives its design language from the other Pulsars that are on sale in the Indian market. It gets a single-pot LED headlamp, which is surrounded by the LED Daytime Running Lamps. With its sharp creases, muscular fuel tank, eye-catching graphics, and curved radiator, the motorcycle certainly attracts attention on the road.

Then there is the Dominar 400, which is known for its hefty power cruiser looks. It gives a ‘big bike’ feel without spending huge amount of money. The motorcycle has been on sale for quite some time now, but it still has a road presence on the roads.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Dominar 400: Performance

Both motorcycles use the 373 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. However, the engine tune is different. The NS400Z produces 42 bhp and 35 Nm whereas the Dominar puts out 39 bhp and 35 Nm. Both motorcycles use a 6-speed gearbox and have a slip and assist clutch. However, it is the Pulsar that gets a quickshifter as well.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Dominar 400: Hardware

The Dominar 400 uses a beam-type perimeter frame that is suspended by 43 mm telescopic forks in the front and a multi-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The front one has a travel of 135 mm, whereas at the rear, there is 110 mm of travel. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

The Pulsar NS400Z uses a steel perimeter frame that is suspended by 43 mm upside-down forks and a 6-step adjustable Nitrox monoshock. Braking duties are again done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Dominar 400: Features

Both motorcycles share the same digital instrument cluster that comes with turn-by-turn navigation. There are also four riding modes on offer - Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road. Bajaj also offers a USB charger port.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Dominar 400: Price

Bajaj has priced the Pulsar NS400Z at ₹1.92 lakh, whereas the Dominar 400 costs ₹2.39 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

