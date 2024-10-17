Bajaj Pulsar N125 sports commuter unveiled. Launch soon

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 has been unveiled ahead of its launch later this month. The company has showcased the new sports commuter motorcycle on its social media platforms and is the latest entrant in the Pulsar N Series comprising the Pulsar N160 and Pulsar N250 . The new offering will be available in two variants and six colour options and is expected to be priced around ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Pulsar N125 will take on the Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N125 is expected to be priced around the ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom) mark and shares design elements with the larger Pulsar N ser

Bajaj Pulsar N125: Design

The new Bajaj Pulsar N125 features a bold design that sets it apart from the other N series models, including the recently updated N160 and N250. It has stacked LED headlamps, a two-piece LED tail lamp, and halogen bulb turn indicators. The bike gets a split-seat setup which tapers off into a slim rear section with a single-piece grab rail.

Also Read : Bajaj Auto falls 12 per cent over poor festive sales outlook, drags broader market and rival stocks

Taking cues from the N series style sheet, the fuel tank features a shrouded design embellished with yellow highlights on the lettering. The Pulsar 125 will come with a new purple-over-black option called Purple Fury. Other colour options include Cocktail Wine Red, Citrus Rush, Ebony Black, Caribbean Blue, and Pearl Metallic White. The commuter will ride on 17-inch alloys with the design carried over from the N150.

There are two variants - LED Disc and LED Disc BT. Both are fitted with a 240 mm front disc brake and a rear drum brake. The N125 features telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock suspension, and a box section swingarm as standard.

Bajaj Pulsar N125: Engine Specifications

The Pulsar N125 is powered by a 125 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 11.8 bhp of peak power and 11 Nm of maximum torque. (Bajaj)

The new Pulsar N125 uses a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. Official figures aren't out yet, but the motor is expected to deliver 11.8 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine is said to be borrowed from the Pulsar 125, which is rated for 11.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The power figures in the Pulsar N125 are more in line with those of the NS125, but the new model should bring a better power-to-weight ratio owing to it being lighter.

The N125’s tech package brings an all-digital LCD instrument console. On the LED Disc BT variant, the console gets Bluetooth connectivity, which allows for call alerts and SMS notifications.

Bajaj Pulsar Launches in 2024

Bajaj Auto has had quite a year with multiple launches across various segments. The manufacturer updated its complete Pulsar range earlier this year and even launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its most powerful motorcycle yet. Bajaj followed it up with the world’s first CNG bike, the Freedom 125. The manufacturer now aims to continue its streak in the 125 cc sports commuter segment with the new Pulsar N125.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: