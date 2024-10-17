HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Bajaj Auto Falls 12% Over Poor Festive Sales Outlook, Drags Broader Market And Rival Stocks

Bajaj Auto shares slump 12% over poor festive sales outlook, drags down market

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2024, 14:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Shares of Bajaj Auto dropped 12 per cent after the company projected disappointing festive season sales growth of only 3 per cent to 5 per cent. This
...
Bajaj Auto shares fall after low expectations for festive sales turnout
Bajaj Auto shares fell by 12 per cent after the automaker warned that it expected poor sales turnout during the festive season. The warning hit the broader two-wheeler market, dragging down rivals Hero MotorCorp and TVS Motor by 4 per cent each. (REUTERS)
Bajaj Auto shares fall after low expectations for festive sales turnout
Bajaj Auto shares fell by 12 per cent after the automaker warned that it expected poor sales turnout during the festive season. The warning hit the broader two-wheeler market, dragging down rivals Hero MotorCorp and TVS Motor by 4 per cent each.

Bajaj Auto's shares tumbled 12 per cent on Thursday after the Indian motorcycle maker said it anticipated weak festive season sales, a warning that slammed other automakers and also pulled down the broader market.

India's third-biggest motorcycle maker by sales said festive sales of motorcycles had grown only about 1 per cent-2 per cent so far this month, falling short of market expectations of 5 per cent- 6 per cent.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar N125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar N125
Engine Icon125 cc
₹ 90 - 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Revolt Motors Rv1 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV1
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 kWh Range Icon160 km
₹84,990
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 125
Engine Icon124.4 cc Mileage Icon51.46 kmpl
₹81,843
Compare
View Offers
Yamaha Rx 100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha RX 100
Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
Engine Icon97.2 cc Mileage Icon80.6 kmpl
₹75,441
Compare
View Offers
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP 125
Engine Icon123.94 cc Mileage Icon60.0 kmpl
₹86,467
Compare
View Offers

This indicated that the season, which runs from October to November and when Indians generally make big-ticket purchases, would see sales growth of just 3 per cent-5 per cent, well below industry expectations of at least 8 per cent.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar N125 to launch on October 17 – Expected pricing and key features

Sales of vehicles, including motorcycles, generally peak during the festive period.

The warning by Bajaj, the first automaker to report its results, weighed on the broader market, which fell 0.7 per cent, as the forecast all but confirmed that high inflation, especially in food prices, forced consumers to limit expensive purchases in the roughly month-long season that started in early October.

It also sharply contrasts the overall 13.4 per cent growth in domestic motorcycle sales from April to September and Bajaj's own 9 per cent rise during that period.

"Contrary to our expectations, the festive season has started on a weaker note and we do see a downside risk to the domestic two-wheeler industry growth assumptions if demand trends do not see a pick-up during the Diwali festival," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

Also Read : India-bound 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 breaks cover – Key highlights

The brokerage expects two-wheeler makers to report festive season sales growth in the low-double digit range.

The day's fall wiped out 383.02 billion rupees ($4.56 billion) from Bajaj Auto's market cap, which is also India's top two-wheeler exporter.

Its warning dragged down its bigger two-wheeler rivals Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor by about 4 per cent each. The Nifty Auto index tumbled 3 per cent.

While Bajaj Auto's quarterly profit growth and margins largely met expectations, analysts said the stock's current valuation appeared to have priced in all positives.

($1 = 83.9930 Indian rupees)

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2024, 14:28 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Bajaj Auto Bajaj Pulsar auto sales

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.