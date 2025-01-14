Aprilia RS 457 gets price hike of 10,000, now priced at 4.20 lakh

Aprilia India has increased the prices of the RS 457 by ₹10,000. Initially launched at ₹4.10 lakh, the Aprilia RS 457 has been a big hit among enthusiasts. The increased pricing is applicable for all three colours schemes. The motorcycle now costs ₹4.20 lakh ex-showroom,

What powers the Aprilia RS 457?

Aprilia RS 457 uses a 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that produces a total of 46.7 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. Customers can also get a quickshifter as an accessory.

What is the hardware of the Aprilia RS 457?

Aprilia is using a twin-spar aluminium frame for the RS 457. The suspension on offer are upside-down forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear wheel. The braking duties are fulfilled by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS to avoid wheel skidding.

What are the features of the Aprilia RS 457?

In terms of features, the RS 457 comes with a 5-inch coloured TFT screen for the instrument cluster that shows all the vital information to the rider. There is ride-by-wire, three levels of traction control and three riding modes as well. There is also all-LED lighting on offer.

Who are the rivals of the Aprilia RS 457?

Few of the rivals of the Aprilia RS 457 are Yamaha R3, KTM RC 390, BMW G 310 RR, TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 500.

Aprilia Tuono 457 to launch soon

The Aprilia Tuono 457 made its global debut at EICMA 2024 earlier this year, and the street-naked version of the RS 457 is expected to be available for purchase in India soon. Aprilia India has showcased the new Tuono 457 on its website, signaling an imminent launch, which will make it the most affordable model under the 'Tuono' brand. Currently, Aprilia's offerings in the Indian market include the Tuono 1100 and Tuono 660.

The Aprilia RS 457 was launched in India last year, shortly after its international introduction, and the Tuono was initially anticipated to be unveiled at the India Bike Week 2024 in December. However, the Italian motorcycle manufacturer decided not to take part in the annual biking event, indicating that the Tuono 457 will be released directly to consumers. Like the RS 457, the forthcoming Tuono 457 will be manufactured in India at the brand's Baramati facility in Maharashtra for both domestic and export markets.

