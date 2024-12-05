Aprilia Tuono 457 likely to launch in India in January 2025. Key facts you should know

The Aprilia Tuono 457 street naked motorcycle that was officially unveiled at the EICMA 2024 last month, is expected to be launched in India in January 2025. The street naked bike is likely to make its India debut at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo next month. The upcoming Aprilia Tuono 457 will come based on the Aprilia RS 457 .

Here are some quick facts about the upcoming Aprilia Tuono 457.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Design

The upcoming Aprilia Tuono 457 comes as a naked streetfighter based on the Aprilia RS 457. The motorcycle carries an aggressive design philosophy. It gets LED headlamps with inset LED daytime running lights. Mounted on a nose cowl, twin projector lamps are now stacked centrally with the V-shaped LED DRLs flanking on either side. The large fuel tank enhances its masculine vibe, while the bike gets a sleek rear profile. The fuel tank capacity of the Tuono 457 has been downsized to 12.7 litres from the 13 litres that was offered in the RS 457. Further, the Tuono 457 gets slimmer radiator cowls that do not extend nearly as much as they did. The seat is slightly updated while retaining the same, uncomfortable pillion grab rails as the RS 457.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Features

In terms of features, the all-new Aprilia Tuono 457 comes equipped with all-LED lights, traction control, multiple ride modes, ABS and a colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Brake, suspension, wheel

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is built around a dual-beam aluminium frame. The bike gets upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock, both adjustable for pre-load. The streetfighter rides on 17-inch aluminium alloys with a 320 mm floating disc at the front and a 230 mm disc brake at the rear. Both the wheels come wrapped with wide and meaty tyres.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Engine and transmission

Powering the Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle is a 457 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox for transmission duty and churns out 46.9 bhp peak power and 43.5 Nm of maximum torque. The Aprilia Tuono 457 might come with an optional quick-shifter.

Aprilia Tuono 457: Competition

Once launched in India, the Aprilia Tuono 457 will compete with rivals such as the KTM 390 Duke, Yamaha MT-03, and BMW G 310 R.

