The Aprilia RS 457 gets costlier by this much from January 2025

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 05, 2024

Piaggio Vehicles has announced a 10,000 price hike on the RS 457

Starting from January 1, 2025, the RS 457 will cost 4.20 lakh ex-showroom 

Currently, Aprilia dealerships are offering special discounts on the sports bike

The offers include year-end benefits of up to 5,000 until December 31, 2024

The Aprilia RS 457 rides on 17-inch alloys with disc brakes and ByBre calipers

It features a 5-inch TFT screen with multiple traction control and riding modes

The RS 457 gets USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both pre-load adjustable

It is driven by a 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled unit with a 6-speed gearbox

With this, the RS 457 makes 46.7 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm
