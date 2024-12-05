The Aprilia RS 457 gets costlier by this much from January 2025

Piaggio Vehicles has announced a ₹10,000 price hike on the RS 457
Starting from January 1, 2025, the RS 457 will cost ₹4.20 lakh ex-showroom
Currently, Aprilia dealerships are offering special discounts on the sports bike
The offers include year-end benefits of up to ₹5,000 until December 31, 2024
The Aprilia RS 457 rides on 17-inch alloys with disc brakes and ByBre calipers
It features a 5-inch TFT screen with multiple traction control and riding modes
The RS 457 gets USD front forks and a rear monoshock, both pre-load adjustable
It is driven by a 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled unit with a 6-speed gearbox
With this, the RS 457 makes 46.7 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 43.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm