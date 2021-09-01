This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 to launch today: Price expectation
The all-new 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is all set for a launch in the Indian market and could be priced aggressively to bolster its prospects.
The updated Classic 350 Classic 350 will be the next bike from Royal Enfield to feature the Tripper turn by turn navigation system.
Royal
Enfield
will
be
announcing
the
pricing
of
the
new-generation
Classic
350
in
the
Indian
market
later
today
(Wednesday).
The
updated
Royal
Enfield
Classic
350
will
bring
a
host
of
changes
for
the
company's
most-selling
retro
cruiser.
Classic
350
will
continue
to
rival
the
likes
of
the
bikes
The all-new Classic 350 will be based on the previously announced Meteor 350 motorcycle. It will feature the same J-platform and will source other key components from the Meteor.
Previous spy images have revealed that the new-gen Classic 350 will be the next bike from the Chennai-based retro bikemaker to feature the Tripper turn by turn Navigation system. It will also sport a new meter cluster feature a fuel gauge, unlike the last-gen model.
The bike is most likely to get the same 349 cc single-cylinder, DOHC engine that's found on the Meteor without any tweak or performance update. If such is the case, the bike will continue to push out the same output and will come mated to a 5-speed transmission unit.