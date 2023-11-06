Odd-Even rule returns to Delhi. 10 most fuel-efficient CNG cars you should consider

Published Nov 06, 2023

Massive spike in air pollution in Delhi has forced the government to return the Odd-Even scheme from November 13

Maruti's Celerio offers the highest fuel efficiency of more than 35 km/kg mileage

The WagonR hatchback from Maruti promises the second highest mileage of a little over 34 km/kg

Maruti Alto is the most affordable CNG car one can buy which offers mileage of 33.85 km/kg

Dzire sub-compact sedan is also another good option with fuel efficiency of up to 31.12 km/kg

Maruti Swift CNG is one of the most afforadble hatchbacks which offers up to 30.90 km/kg mileage

Baleno CNG is another Maruti hatchback which offers 30.61 km/kg fuel efficiency

Toyota's Glanza, which is based on Maruti Suzuki Baleno, offers similar mileage in its CNG avatar

Hyundai's Grand i10 Nios CNG offers mileage of up to 28.5 km/kg

Hyundai Aura CNG is the second sub-compact sedan in the list with 28.4 km/kg fuel efficiency

Tata Motors Tigor CNG is the 10th car in the list with mileage of 26.49 km/kg
