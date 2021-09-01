New Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India; Check price, colour and more

Royal Enfield has launched its much-awaited new generation Classic 350 motorcycle in India. The updated version of the company's most selling retro cruiser comes with a host of changes and starts at ₹1.84 lakh and goes up to ₹2.51 lakh (ex showroom).

Classic 350

will continue to rival the models such as Honda H'Ness CB350, Benelli Imperiale and several other offerings from Jawa Motorcycles.

The all-new Royal Enfield Classic 350 is based on the previously announced Meteor 350 motorcycle. It is built on the same J-platform that houses Meteor 350. Also, the new Classic 350 gets several key components from the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 colour options:

It is available in 11 different colour options - Chrome Red, Chrome Bronze, Dark Stealth Black, Dark Gunmetal Grey, Signals Marsh Grey, Signals Sandstorm, Halcyon Green, Halcyon Black, Halcyon Grey, Redditch Green and Redditch Grey. The first nine colour options will be available with a dual-channel ABS model, while the last two will be available with a single-channel ABS variant.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 features:

The new generation Classic 350 comes with a host of new features. It is the second model from the brand to get the Tripper turn-by-turn navigation system. The motorcycle gets a new headlamp with pilot lamps, revised instrument cluster featuring a fuel gauge and LCD information panel, unlike the last-generation model.

The handlebar has been updated for better ergonomics. The new Classic 350 also comes with a USB charger, a newly designed taillight, updated exhaust pipe, 13-litre capacity fuel tank and updated seats for a more comfortable riding experience.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 ride updates:

The motorcycle runs on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, wrapped with wide tubeless tyres. The wheels are available in both multispoke and alloy options.

Stopping power is delivered by a 300 mm front disc brake and a 270 mm rear disc brake. There is a rear drum variant as well that gets a 153 mm drum brake at the rear wheel. It comes with both single and dual-channel ABS options. For suspension, the motorcycle gets 41 mm telescopic front forks with 130 mm travel and 6-step adjustable twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers at the rear.

It gets power from a 349 cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is capable of churning out 20.2 bhp of power at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.