2025 TVS Ronin unveiled at MotoSoul, will launch in January

TVS Motor Company has unveiled 2025 Ronin at their MotoSoul event that is held alongside India Bike Week in Vagator. The updated motorcycle gets cosmetic changes in the form of new colourways and a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. TVS will launch the new Ronin in January next year.

What are the new colour options of the 2025 TVS Ronin?

The 2025 TVS Ronin will now be sold in two new colour options - Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember. These colours replace the previous Delta Blue and Stargaze Black.

Is the dual-channel ABS available on all the variants of the 2025 TVS Ronin?

No, TVS will now be offering a single-channel anti-lock braking system only on the base variants. From the mid variant onwards, the motorcycle will come with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system.

What are the mechanical changes to the 2025 TVS Ronin?

There are no mechanical changes to the hardware of the 2025 TVS Ronin. It continues to come with a 225 cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 20 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

What are the features of the 2025 TVS Ronin?

TVS Ronin comes with a digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity. There are also ABS modes, Glide Through Traffic that prevent the engine from stalling at low speeds and adjustable levers. Apart from this, there is also all LED lighting, a side stand cut-off sensor and a silent starter.

Commenting on the last day of the festival, Mr. Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS MotoSoul 2024, with its theme ‘Feel the Adrenaline, Feel the Inspiration, Feel the Groove,’ has been a true celebration of passion, creativity, and community. With every edition, we aim to elevate the spirit of motorcycling, offering exciting experiences for riders and enthusiasts alike. It is inspiring to see the motorcycling community thrive, and we remain dedicated to creating unique experiences that strengthen the bond between man and machine."

