New-gen TVS Jupiter: Quick review

The new Jupiter gets an all-new design language that looks a lot more sleeker and modern than the outgoing version.
It has an under seat storage that can store quite a few of storage and even some small bags. So, it is quite practical.
There is a new digital instrument cluster on offer that comes with Bluetooth connectivity. However, the Bluetooth connection is inconsistent and the screen does reflect quite a bit.
The brakes are quite good but the front one is a bit inconsistent. There is Combi-Braking system on offer as well.
The ride quality is quite good as it absorbs most of the bumps and potholes
There is an external fuel filler cap that makes refueling a hassle free operation. TVS Jupiter returns a fuel efficiency of just under 50 kmpl.
The engine on duty is a 13.3 cc unit that is very smooth. There are barely any vibrations. As soon as the scooter starts moving the vibrations disappear.
There is also Hybrid assistance on offer that helps in reducing the rubber band effect of the CVT gearbox and provides a slight boost.
However, to use the hybrid assistance, the rider needs to shut the throttle and twist it again which is a bit cumbersome. The same is true for the auto start/stop system which is also not the easiest to use.