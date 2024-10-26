TVS Raider iGo launched with Boost mode: Here's everything to know about it

TVS Motor Company has launched the Raider iGo in the Indian markets at a starting price of ₹98,389 (Ex-showroom Delhi). This model is launched also to commemorate the milestone of 1 million sales of the Raider. The iGo variant is positioned fourth highest of the six variants available in the Raider lineup.

1 Engine The Raider iGo is powered by a 124.8 cc oil-cooled, triple-valve, single-cylinder engine. It delivers approximately 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, optimised for urban power requirements. The transmission mated to the engine is a 5-speed.

2 Boost mode The iGo variant of the Raider gets a new boost mode on offer which is enabled with the iGo assist technology. This helps the Raider get better acceleration by assisting the engine with 0.55 Nm of extra torque. The 0-60 time of the Raider is claimed at 5.8 seconds. This feature of the Raider is a first in its category. TVS also claimed that this feature results in an increase in the fuel economy of the bike by up to 10 per cent.

3 Design and colour options The Raider iGo doesn't get any design changes over the other variants of the Raider. It gets the same LED headlamp and LED tail lamps. There is a split seat on offer with a close to commuter-style riding position. There is only one colour option on this variant which is a Nardo Grey paired along with bright red paint on the alloy wheels.

4 Features The Raider iGO comes with SmartXonnect which can be accessed through the TVS Connect App. There is a reverse LCD cluster on the bike that supports turn-by-turn navigation, call handling and notification management. There is also voice assist available on the mobile app for added convenience. In the app, the user can overview their ride details, get a bike overview, a live dashboard and the option to share their ride report.

5 Specifications The Raider gets a telescopic front suspension and a gas-charged rear mono-shock with five-step adjustability. The front brake disc gets a 240 mm size whereas the rear brake is a drum type. The kerb weight of the bike is 123 kg and it gets a ground clearance of 180 mm.

