HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Raider Igo Launched With Boost Mode: Here's Everything To Know About It

TVS Raider iGo launched with Boost mode: Here's everything to know about it

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2024, 14:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Raider has crossed the one million sales mark and is now getting a new variant called the iGo which starts at ₹98,398. The new variant also featu
...
TVS Raider iGO
TVS Raider iGO will sits right under the SX and SSE variants in the lineup. However it priced above three variants namely Drum, Single seat and Split seat.
TVS Raider iGO
TVS Raider iGO will sits right under the SX and SSE variants in the lineup. However it priced above three variants namely Drum, Single seat and Split seat.

TVS Motor Company has launched the Raider iGo in the Indian markets at a starting price of 98,389 (Ex-showroom Delhi). This model is launched also to commemorate the milestone of 1 million sales of the Raider. The iGo variant is positioned fourth highest of the six variants available in the Raider lineup.

1 Engine

The Raider iGo is powered by a  124.8 cc oil-cooled, triple-valve, single-cylinder engine. It delivers approximately 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.7 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, optimised for urban power requirements. The transmission mated to the engine is a 5-speed.

2 Boost mode

The iGo variant of the Raider gets a new boost mode on offer which is enabled with the iGo assist technology. This helps the Raider get better acceleration by assisting the engine with 0.55 Nm of extra torque. The 0-60 time of the Raider is claimed at 5.8 seconds. This feature of the Raider is a first in its category. TVS also claimed that this feature results in an increase in the fuel economy of the bike by up to 10 per cent.

3 Design and colour options

The Raider iGo doesn't get any design changes over the other variants of the Raider. It gets the same LED headlamp and LED tail lamps. There is a split seat on offer with a close to commuter-style riding position. There is only one colour option on this variant which is a Nardo Grey paired along with bright red paint on the alloy wheels.

4 Features

The Raider iGO comes with SmartXonnect which can be accessed through the TVS Connect App. There is a reverse LCD cluster on the bike that supports turn-by-turn navigation, call handling and notification management. There is also voice assist available on the mobile app for added convenience. In the app, the user can overview their ride details, get a bike overview, a live dashboard and the option to share their ride report.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tvs Raider (HT Auto photo)
TVS Raider
Engine Icon124.8 cc Mileage Icon71.94 kmpl
₹84,869
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar N125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar N125
Engine Icon124.58 cc
₹94,707
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns 125 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Engine Icon124.45 cc Mileage Icon64.75 kmpl
₹ 1.01 Lakhs
Compare
Okinawa Oki100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Okinawa Oki100
Range Icon150 km
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xtreme 125r (HT Auto photo)
Hero  Xtreme 125R
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon66 kmpl
₹95,000
Compare
View Offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400z (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Engine Icon373.27 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
5 Specifications

The Raider gets a telescopic front suspension and a gas-charged rear mono-shock with five-step adjustability. The front brake disc gets a 240 mm size whereas the rear brake is a drum type. The kerb weight of the bike is 123 kg and it gets a ground clearance of 180 mm.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2024, 14:30 PM IST
TAGS: TVS raider tvs raider

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.