2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched: Most important facts you should know

TVS Motor Company on 16th September, launched the updated iteration of its Apache RR 310 motorcycle in India, which comes with a host of updates. Launched at a starting price of ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle comes with significant updates, both on cosmetic front as well as mechanically. Available in two variants, the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310's pricing goes up to ₹2.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new TVS Apache RR 310 comes available in two variants and three built-to-order (BTO) options. The fully faired motorcycle comes with a track-ready MotoGP vibe.

Here are are all the key informations about the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle that you must know.