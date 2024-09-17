2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched: Most important facts you should know
- The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 comes available in two variants and three built-to-order (BTO) options.
TVS Motor Company on 16th September, launched the updated iteration of its Apache RR 310 motorcycle in India, which comes with a host of updates. Launched at a starting price of ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle comes with significant updates, both on cosmetic front as well as mechanically. Available in two variants, the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310's pricing goes up to ₹2.97 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new TVS Apache RR 310 comes available in two variants and three built-to-order (BTO) options. The fully faired motorcycle comes with a track-ready MotoGP vibe.
Here are are all the key informations about the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle that you must know.
The new TVS Apache RR 310 is priced between ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.97 lakh (ex-showroom). This motorcycle gets a plethora of colour options. The Racing Red coloured model is priced at ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom), while the quickshifter equipped version wearing the same colour comes priced at ₹2.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Bomber Grey painted model is priced at ₹2.97 lakh (ex-showroom). TVS has priced the Apache RR 310 Dynamic kit at ₹18,000 while the Dynamic Pro kit costs ₹16,000. Also, there is Race Replica version for an additional ₹7,000. It essentially comes with body panels painted in TVS' race bike livery, with a personalised race number as well.
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle comes carrying a design that is influenced by the MotoGP inspired bigger super-sport bikes. However, in comparison to the outgoing model, it looks largely the same but with a dose of freshness. The updated version of TVS Apache RR 310 comes with a pair of winglets that claims to come generating 3 kg of downforce. Also, there is a transparent clutch cover as well. The Apache decal too wears an updated look giving the bike a revised look.
In terms of features, the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 gets LED lights at front and rear, while there is a TFT display that changes the layout depending on the ride mode that is selected by the rider. The motorcycle also gets Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.
Powering the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is a 312.2 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 38 bhp peak power at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of maximum torque at 7,900 rpm in the outgoing model. TVS Motor Company claims that it has made a few tweaks to the engine to pump out more power. It now has a 13 per cent larger airbox, increased throttle body diameter and increased volumetric efficiency. The forged piston is 10 per cent lighter for a faster revving engine. The motorcycle comes with four riding modes – Track, Sport, Urban, Rain. TVS claims the newbike is nearly half a second quicker than the outgoing bike.
