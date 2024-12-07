MotoSoul 2024: TVS unveils new 300 cc engine with 35 bhp. Check details

TVS Motor Company has taken the wraps off a new engine at their annual MotoSoul event that is held alongside India Bike Week in Vagator. The new engine is called RT-XD4 and it is a 300 cc unit that will be used in the upcoming motorcycles. The engine has been completely designed and developed in-house by TVS.

TVS is using four dual technologies for the RT-XD4 engine. It gets dual overhead cams with a downdraft port that helps the engine to rev higher and deliver more performance. There are two oil pumps with split chamber crankcase that deliver optimum lubrication and all-range torque. Then there are dual cooling jacket cylinder head with a water jacket on top and an oil jacket below that further increases cooling which again helps in delivering better performance. Finally, there is the dual breather system that effectively prevents oil contamination and reduces oil consumption which helps in delivering consistent performance over long durations.

What are the power and torque outputs of the new TVS RT-XD4 300 cc engine?

The 299.1 cc, single-cylinder engine is designed as a forward incline unit. It is capable of churning out a max power output of 34 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It gets liquid-cooling along with water and oil jackets. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that comes with a slip-and-assist clutch. The engine comes with ride-by-wire throttle.

When compared, the 312 cc engine that is doing duty on the Apache RTR 310 and Apache RR 310 produces 35 bhp and 28.7 Nm. So, the power and torque ouptuts of the new engine are quite close despite having a smaller cubic capacity.

(Read more: TVS clocks 12% sales growth in November, Suzuki Motorcycle posts 8% hike)

“The TVS RT-XD4 is a major milestone, the result of our focus on creating unique, compelling, TVS-kind of riding experience. Conceptualised, designed and developed in-house, at our R&D Centre in Hosur, the TVS RT-XD4 is a demonstration of our engineering and research capability. said, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company. “Over the last several years, TVSM has been setting benchmarks in riding excellence, made possible by decades of exposure to the race track, extensive user insights, ahead-of-the-curve investments, and robust tech and digital capability. We will continue to bring about mobility solutions that can transform the quality of life of people across the world."

