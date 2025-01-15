2025 Honda CBR650 & CB650R middleweight sport bikes launched, prices start at ₹9.20 lakh
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R middleweight motorcycles, bringing back the popular nameplates. The 2025 Honda CB650R is the naked offering and priced at ₹9.20 lakh, while the 2025 Honda CBR650R is the full-faired sport tourer and priced at ₹9.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Bookings for the new motorcycles are now open and the bikes will be sold via the premium Honda Big Wing dealerships.
2025 Honda CB650R: What’s New?
The updated Honda CB650R arrives in India and gets several updates over the last version that went on sale in India. The neo-retro styling has been retained but the naked offering gets sharper tank extensions that mimic air intakes. The tail section has been revised for a sharper look, while there’s a new 5-inch TFT display that packs more data than before and now gets Bluetooth connectivity as well.
Also check these Bikes
Also Read : Honda Activa e and QC1 bookings begin, deliveries to commence from February 1
Power comes from the familiar 649 cc inline four-cylinder engine tuned for 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. Other upgrades include Showa (SFF-BP) front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from dual radial-mounted 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. The CB650R will be available in two colours - Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.
2025 Honda CBR650R: What’s New?
The new Honda CBR650R looks identical to the litre-class CBR1000RR Fireblade. The bike gets the full fairing with the split LED headlamps. The styling has grown sharper than the predecessor with a more angular fairing, while the tail section has been revised for a more upswept look. The 2025 CBR650R for India will be available in two colour options - Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.
On the powertrain front, the new CBR650R will get the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine as the CBR650R. The motor makes 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. It’s noteworthy to mention that the e-Clutch that Honda debuted on both middleweight bikes in 2023 has been given a skip for the Indian market.
Other cycle parts include 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance will come from the radial-mounted dual 310 mm front disc brakes. The bike also gets dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), which is Honda-speak for traction control. The CBR650 is equipped with a new 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity.
Deliveries of the new CB650R and CBR650R will begin at the Honda BigWing dealerships from February onwards.
Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.