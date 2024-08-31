2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at

Royal Enfield has launched the 2024 Classic 350 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 1.99 lakh ex-showroom and the top-end version costs ₹2.30 lakh ex-showroom. The revised motorcycle features new colour choices and additional equipment while maintaining the existing mechanical components. Bookings and test rides will begin on September 1st.

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: What's new?

Royal Enfield has introduced seven new colours schemes across five variants - – Heritage (Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue), Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze), Signals (Commando Sand), Dark (Gun Grey and Stealth Black) and Chrome (Emerald).

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: New features

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 incorporates a range of efficient feature enhancements, including LED headlamps, an LED pilot lamp, a gear position indicator on the instrument cluster, and a Type C USB charging port, all while maintaining its distinctive aesthetic and character. Furthermore, the premium variants—Emerald and Dark series—will come equipped with the Tripper pod as standard, in addition to adjustable levers and LED turn signals.

The brand has also announced a special offer where the first few customers would be able to personalise their own Classic 350 with industry-first, bespoke design studio service, the Royal Enfield Factory Custom Programme.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the new Jodhpur Blue colour scheme.

Royal Enfield Factory Custom: What is it?

The newly introduced Royal Enfield Factory Custom program offers customers the opportunity to personalize their Classic 350 directly from the factory. This initiative ensures that all custom modifications are road-legal from the outset, alleviating a significant concern for buyers. Customers can mix and match colors, select finishes, and even choose special decals or contrasting frame finishes to create a distinctive motorcycle. The objective is to provide a motorcycle that reflects the individual preferences of each customer right from the factory. Additionally, various seat options are available, including choices for seat material, stitching color, and 'Royal Enfield' branding, among others. The brand's design specialists will collaborate with customers to realize their vision and implement the most effective customization ideas.

