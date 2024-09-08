2024 Hero Destini 125 fully revealed ahead of launch. Check details

Hero MotoCorp has finally taken the wraps off the 2024 Destini 125, marking a major update for one of the popular 125cc scooters. The update to the model comes after almost six years of its introduction. The 2024 Hero Destini 125 comes with an all-new design, more features, and better performance.

The new Destini 125 sports a more modern and stylised look comprising an LED headlight and taillight, a metal front fender, and side panels. The scoot

The 2024 Hero Destini 125 gets an updated design with new LED headlight and taillight, a metal front fender, and side panels. The scooter will be available in three variants: VX, ZX, and ZX+. The entry-level VX variant is quite spartan, with just a drum brake, a basic analogue dash, and Hero's i3s fuel-saving technology.

Also Read : New Hero Destini 125 scooter to be launched in September

The ZX mid-spec model brings in a bluetooth-enabled digital dash, backlighting for the starter button, front disc brake, pillion backrest, and auto-cancelling indicators-a first-in-segment feature. At the top, the ZX+ variant gets all of the ZX's features with bronze-finished chrome accents and machined alloy wheels.

2024 Hero Destini 125: Features

The 2024 Hero Destini 125 comes with CBS (Combined Braking System) as standard alongside side stand engine cut-off, a boot light, a USB charging port, and an external fuel filler. Storage space under the seat is generous at 19 litres, while the cubby in the front apron adds another 2 litres of storage. Additionally, a luggage hook in the front apron has been rated to a maximum load of 3kg.

Storage space under the seat is generous at 19 litres, while the cubby in the front apron adds another 2 litres of storage.

2024 Hero Destini 125: Specs

The Destini 125 has a revised chassis with 12-inch wheels front and rear. Meanwhile, the rear tire also gets wider to 100/80-12 tire. The wheelbase is now 57mm longer but Hero has offset this by sharpening the rake and moving the swingarm pivot point higher up. While the ZX and ZX+ get a first-in-class 190mm front disc brake, the base VX continues with a 130mm drum brake.

2024 Hero Destini 125: Engine

Mechanically, the Destini 125 continues with the same air-cooled, 124.6cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 9.12 bhp at 7,000rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Hero insists that the calibration of the CVT has been fine tuned further to enhance refinement and fuel efficiency. The claimed fuel efficiency of the 2024 Hero Destini 125 is 59 kmpl (tested by ICAT).

Also Read : Hero Splendor+ XTEC updated with a front disc brake. Check price

Mechanically, the Destini 125 continues with the same air-cooled, 124.6cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 9.12 bhp at 7,000rpm and 10.4 Nm of torque

2024 Hero Destini 125: Expected price

The current gen Hero Destini is priced between ₹80,048 and ₹86,538, ex-showroom, and is available in two variants. With the upgrades made to the 2024 Hero Destini 125, it is expected that the 125 cc scooter will attract a higher price tag.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: