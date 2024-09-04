Hero Splendor+ XTEC updated with a front disc brake. Check price

Hero MotoCorp has updated its bestselling motorcycle, the Splendor+ 100 cc commuter with a front disc brake. This would be the first time in 30 years that the Splendor has received the upgraded braking setup. The new front disc brake is now available on the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC variant and is priced at ₹83,461 (ex-showroom), commanding a premium of ₹3,550 over the drum brake variant.

Hero Splendor+ XTEC Specifications

The rest of the motorcycle remains the same on the new Hero Splendor+ XTEC. The commuter draws power from the tried and tested 97.2 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection tuned for 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. Compared to the standard version, the new Splendor+ with the front disc brake is about 1.6 kg heavier with a kerb weight of 113.6 kg.

The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus XTEC gets no other changes and continues to use the 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine with a 4-speed gearbox

Suspension duties are performed by telescopic front forks and 5-step adjustable dual shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from a new 240 mm disc brake and a 130 mm drum brake on the top variant. The lower trim gets 130 mm drum brakes at either end. The bike comes with an Integrated Braking System (IBS).

Hero Splendor+ XTEC Features

The bike gets an LED headlamp, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, a real-time mileage indicator, and the i3S start/stop system for enhanced fuel saving. The bike also comes with a side-stand cut-off feature. The Splendor+ XTEC is available in three colour options - Black Sparkling Blue, Black Tornado Grey, and Black Red. The Splendor remains one of the most revered names in the commuter segment and has been the preferred choice for several buyers across urban and rural markets.

