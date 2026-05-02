New Volkswagen Taigun First Drive Review: Worth Buying In 2026?

Should you buy the Volkswagen Taigun in 2026? Does it still make sense today? That’s the question I had in mind when Volkswagen invited us to experience the new Taigun a few weeks ago.

Now, usually, first drives are quite short. You get around 200 kilometres, spend a couple of hours with the car, and then you’re rushing your way back. But this time, Volkswagen did things a little differently.

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We got to experience both engine options, the 1.5-litre TSI with the 7-speed DSG and the 1.0-litre with the new 8-speed automatic, on a route from Udaipur to Jaipur. That’s over 400 kilometres. It gave me enough time to properly understand what this car is all about.

So now, after spending real time with it, the big question is, does it still make sense to buy the Taigun in 2026? Especially when there are more powerful, more feature-loaded, and flashier options in the market?

The facelift has sharpened things nicely, especially at the front with the updated headlights and that connected LED strip.

Design

In this segment, design plays a huge role. And let’s be honest, we all know compact SUVs aren’t really SUVs. They’re crossovers that are styled to look like one. The capabilities are still very close to a sedan, just with a bit more ground clearance.

And in that sense, the Taigun doesn’t try too hard to fake it. It doesn’t have that upright, boxy stance that you see in something like the Creta, Seltos, Elevate, or even the new Duster. Instead, it leans more towards a clean, well-proportioned crossover design.

If you’re buying an SUV purely for that big, butch road presence, this might not be the one for you.

So if you’re buying an SUV purely for that big, butch road presence, this might not be the one for you. But if you look at it for what it is, the Taigun is actually a very handsome car. The facelift has sharpened things nicely, especially at the front with the updated headlights and that connected LED strip. The side profile remains crisp, and the rear looks neat. Overall, it still carries that understated European character, and that’s something I personally quite like.

You get a large digital instrument cluster, a nicely sized infotainment screen, wireless connectivity, ventilated seats, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and all the essentials you would expect in this price range.

Features And Practicality

Because buyers in this segment usually want everything, they want a car that feels fully loaded the moment you step inside. And to be fair, the Taigun does offer a good amount of equipment. You get a large digital instrument cluster, a nicely sized infotainment screen, wireless connectivity, ventilated seats, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and all the essentials you would expect in this price range.

Safety is also well covered, with over 40 features including six airbags and stability control, which is reassuring. But at the same time, it does miss out on a few things that are becoming quite common in 2026. There’s no ADAS, so you don’t get features like lane keep assist or adaptive cruise control. There’s also no 360-degree camera or electronic parking brake, and those are things buyers will definitely notice.

At the rear, the space is decent. There’s enough legroom and knee room for most passengers, and even taller occupants should be reasonably comfortable over longer journeys.

Moving on to practicality, this is an area where the Taigun does quite well. The front seats are supportive and slightly on the firmer side, which actually works in its favour on long drives. After spending hours behind the wheel, I can comfortably say they hold you well without causing fatigue. Finding a good driving position is also easy, thanks to the powered seats.

At the rear, the space is decent. There’s enough legroom and knee room for most passengers, and even taller occupants should be reasonably comfortable over longer journeys.

Storage spaces are also well thought out, with large door pockets, usable cupholders, and a practical glovebox. The only slight drawback here is the boot space. At 385 litres, it’s not the biggest in the segment, and there are rivals that offer more room.

The new 8-speed automatic is also quite smooth, especially at highway speeds, although it can feel a bit slow to respond when you suddenly ask for more power.

Engine And Performance

I spent most of my time with the 1.0-litre engine paired with the new 8-speed automatic, but I did get some time in the 1.5-litre DSG as well.

Both engines feel smooth and refined, and the 1.0-litre, despite being a 3-cylinder, is surprisingly polished. The new 8-speed automatic is also quite smooth, especially at highway speeds, although it can feel a bit slow to respond when you suddenly ask for more power.

The DSG behaves similarly in automatic mode, but both gearboxes feel much more responsive when you use the paddle shifters.

One thing I did notice with the 8-speed automatic is a slight lurch when you move off from a standstill, so you do need to be a bit gentle with your inputs. But once you’re on the move, it settles down nicely.

The steering is exactly what you’d expect from a Volkswagen. It’s light and easy in the city, but as speeds increase, it weighs up nicely and feels quite direct.

When it comes to handling, this continues to be a driver’s car. It feels composed through corners, holds its line well, and is genuinely enjoyable if you like driving.

Ride quality is another strong point. At high speeds, the car feels planted and stable, and even over rough patches, it absorbs bumps well. You tend to hear the imperfections more than you actually feel them.

And when it comes to handling, this continues to be a driver’s car. It feels composed through corners, holds its line well, and is genuinely enjoyable if you like driving.

Performance is more than adequate, too. Both engines can get you up to speed quickly, and highway cruising is effortless. Braking performance is strong, although the initial bite could have been sharper.

Cabin insulation is decent as well. There’s some road noise, but wind noise is well controlled, which helps overall comfort. Even from the rear seat, the ride remains stable and composed, without any unnecessary bounce.

While the Taigun does miss out on a few things, it gets the fundamentals spot on.

Verdict

So after driving the Taigun for over 400 kilometres, what’s the final verdict. Well, it’s a bit of a mixed answer. If you’re looking for something that feels big, bold, and packed with every possible feature, then this might not be the most obvious choice.

But if you value clean design, solid build, good safety, and most importantly, a genuinely enjoyable driving experience, then the Taigun absolutely deserves to be on your shortlist. Because while it does miss out on a few things, it gets the fundamentals spot on.

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