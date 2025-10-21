Honda City: The sedan that stays calm, refined and timeless

Two years is a long time in the automotive world. Facelifts come and go, features add up, and buyers' tastes lean increasingly toward SUVs. And yet, amidst it all, the Honda City is one of the only sedans that continues to get it right.

Two years on from its 2023 launch, the Honda City CVT remains a calm, refined, and spacious sedan. With excellent comfort, balanced ride, and a versatile 1.5 i-VTEC engine, it quietly outshines rivals while staying relevant as the next-gen model approaches.

Unveiled in 2023, this generation of the City remains a car that doesn't shout out for attention but gets it with its subtle confidence. And as we count down towards the arrival of its next incarnation, this one keeps us refreshed on why the City name retains so much prestige in Indian homes.

Honda City: Design

Honda’s approach to design with the current City was never about turning heads, it was about turning them for the right reasons. Even two years after its facelift, the City still looks proportionate, graceful and balanced from every angle.

The design of the Honda City still remains elegant and fresh even after almost 3 years

The front fascia wears a slim chrome strip that neatly connects the LED headlamps, flanked by crisp LED daytime running lights. The bumper is tastefully sculpted, and the fog-lamp housings are subtle rather than exaggerated. The long, horizontal bonnet lends it an almost European poise, while the side profile’s continuous shoulder line gives the sedan a sense of length and linearity that feels premium.

The 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels fill the arches nicely without overdoing it, and the rear, with its wraparound LED taillamps and tidy bumper, completes the look with understated sophistication. It’s not a car that’s trying to look younger than it is; it’s one that wears its age gracefully.

The 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the Honda City suit the vehicle’s proportions perfectly

That’s perhaps the City’s biggest design win, it still commands respect without chasing trends. Park it next to newer rivals and it continues to exude quiet confidence, like a person who doesn’t need to speak loudly to be heard.

Honda City: Cabin and comfort

Step inside the Honda City and the first thing that strikes you is how familiar it feels, in the best possible way. The cabin continues to uphold Honda’s long-standing philosophy of creating spaces designed around people, not screens.

The dashboard layout is clean and symmetrical, wrapped in dual-tone beige and black with brushed silver accents that subtly lift the ambience. The use of soft-touch materials on key areas like the dashboard top and door pads enhances the sense of quality. Everything feels solidly built, even after years of use, no creaks, no loose panels, no overdesign.

While the cabin of the Honda City misses out of few new age feature, it remains very practical.

The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless on higher variants), while the semi-digital instrument cluster provides clear, uncluttered readouts. The automatic climate control system, rear AC vents, push-button start, keyless entry, sunroof, and auto-folding mirrors all add to the daily comfort quotient.

What stands out most, though, is seat comfort. The front seats are generously padded and ergonomically sculpted, offering excellent under-thigh and lumbar support. The driving position feels natural, visibility is fantastic thanks to slim A-pillars, and the steering wheel offers ample tilt and telescopic adjustability.

Move to the back, and you’re greeted by one of the most spacious rear benches in its class. The legroom is more than adequate, the seatback recline angle is just right, and three adults will fit without a lot of hassle. An armrest that folds down with cupholders and large rear windows add to the feeling of spaciousness.

The rear seat experience of the Honda City is its trump card

It does miss out on some contemporary features, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and a fully digital cluster would have made it feel more up-to-date. But where rivals often drown you in gimmicks, the City keeps things intuitive and calm.

It’s the kind of cabin that doesn’t demand your attention, it earns your trust.

Honda City: Engine and performance

The 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine under the hood remains one of Honda’s finest naturally aspirated petrol motors. Producing 121 hp and 145 Nm of torque, it’s paired to a CVT gearbox that prioritises smoothness over aggression.

What makes this setup special is its dual character. Drive it gently through city streets, and the City feels almost meditative, smooth, composed, and whisper-quiet, with the CVT keeping everything effortless and relaxed. But press a little harder on the accelerator, and it’s a completely different story. The engine wakes up with an eager, lively character, spinning freely and reminding you why Honda naturally feels so… Honda.

The CVT in the Honda City feels smooth and effortless, shifting almost invisibly and keeping the drive calm and relaxed

The CVT has come a great distance from its humble beginnings. The simulated gear steps provide a more natural sense of acceleration, and when control is desired, the paddle shifters are crisply responsive. The throttle builds speed in a smooth, linear way, and even when you push it, the engine note stays sporty without ever sounding strained or harsh.

In our real-world driving, the petrol CVT returned around 13–14 kmpl in mixed conditions. Not the most economical choice out there, especially next to the e:HEV hybrid, but it makes up for every drop with a sense of calm refinement and effortless driveability that’s hard to beat. This is a car that doesn’t just move, it glides.

Honda City: Ride and handling

What continues to define the City’s character is its sense of balance on the road. It doesn’t try to be overtly sporty, nor does it float like some comfort-biased rivals. Instead, it manages to do both, offering supple ride comfort without sacrificing high-speed stability.

The suspension tuning is exemplary. Hit a pothole or some rough tarmac, and the City barely flinches. It soaks up bumps with ease, and though the suspension feels firm, it never comes across as harsh, just thoughtfully tuned. Even after a couple of years on Indian roads, the damping still feels consistent, which says a lot about Honda’s attention to detail.

On the highway, the City feels planted and confident, tracking straight even as speeds climb past 100 kmph.

On the highway, the City feels planted and confident, tracking straight even as speeds climb past 100 kmph. Steering is light and easy in the city, making tight manoeuvres a breeze, but it gains reassuring weight as you push it faster. The brakes are progressive and predictable, providing a reassuring sensation when you need it, and the car responds to sharp lane changes or abrupt corrections with a reassuring calmness that never seems on edge or nervous.

It’s not the kind of car you hustle for thrills, but the kind that rewards smooth driving. There’s a grace to how it handles, one that feels natural, confident, and above all, predictable.

Verdict: Still the sedan that feels just right

Two years since its facelift, the Honda City continues to embody everything that made the nameplate iconic - comfort, refinement, and a quiet confidence that never goes out of style.

Yes, the segment has moved on. Sure, rivals now boast turbo engines, larger screens, and more daring designs. But the City hasn’t needed any of that to stay relevant. Its charm has always been in getting the basics right, a car that feels balanced, thoughtful, and genuinely usable. It’s never about show; it’s about doing things well.

With the next-generation City just around the corner, this 2023 model feels like a quietly confident farewell. It doesn't have to brag or flaunt, but it still grabs your respect in that quietly effortless manner only a Honda City can. Even in 2025, two years later, it feels contemporary, and in a world where most vehicles pursue fame, that peaceable steadiness perhaps just makes it its biggest triumph.

