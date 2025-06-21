HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda City Sport Edition Launched: Check Out 5 Key Highlights

Honda City Sport Edition launched: Check out 5 key highlights

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2025, 09:58 AM
  • Honda Cars India has launched the City Sport special edition, featuring a sporty design and upgraded features, including an 8-inch touchscreen and Level 2 ADAS. Priced from 14.89 lakh, it competes with Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna.

The new Honda City Sport Edition offers sporty upgrades, including a black grille and all-black interior with red accents.
The new Honda City Sport Edition offers sporty upgrades, including a black grille and all-black interior with red accents.

Honda Cars India has introduced the new City Sport special edition, which features sporty enhancements to the well-known sedan. The new Honda City Sport Edition is available starting at 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and includes various blacked-out elements on both the exterior and interior to enhance its unique appeal. This new City Sport Edition will be offered in limited quantities and competes with the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna within the segment.

1 Honda City Sport Edition: Exterior

The City Sport Edition enhances the sedan's exterior with a range of new upgrades. The chrome grille is now coated in black, as is the rear spoiler. The ORVMs feature a crystal black finish, while the multi-spoke alloy wheels are adorned in metallic grey. Additionally, the shark-fin antenna is finished in gloss black, and a ‘Sport’ emblem is displayed on the sedan's boot.

2 Honda City Sport Edition: Interior

The cabin features a completely black interior accented with red trim on the dashboard. The seats are covered in black leatherette, complemented by contrasting red stitching, and there are newly designed soft-touch door inserts. Both the AC vents and the steering wheel are finished in black, with the steering wheel also adorned with red stitching.

3 Honda City Sport Edition: Specifications

The Honda City Sport Edition is powered by a well-known 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which has been calibrated to deliver 119 bhp and 145 Nm of maximum torque. This model is solely offered with a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission. According to the manufacturer, the fuel efficiency for the City automatic is rated at 18.40 kmpl, as certified by ARAI.

4 Honda City Sport Edition: Features

In terms of features, the City Sport Edition is equipped with all the well-known components, such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command functionality, a four-speaker audio system, automatic climate control, a dual-pod instrument cluster featuring an MID unit, Level 2 ADAS, and much more.

5 Honda City Sport Edition: Colours

The Honda City Sport will be available in three colour options - Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2025, 09:58 AM IST

