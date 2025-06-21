Honda City Sport Edition launched: Check out 5 key highlights

Honda Cars India has introduced the new City Sport special edition, which features sporty enhancements to the well-known sedan. The new Honda City Sport Edition is available starting at ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and includes various blacked-out elements on both the exterior and interior to enhance its unique appeal. This new City Sport Edition will be offered in limited quantities and competes with the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna within the segment.

1 Honda City Sport Edition: Exterior The City Sport Edition enhances the sedan's exterior with a range of new upgrades. The chrome grille is now coated in black, as is the rear spoiler. The ORVMs feature a crystal black finish, while the multi-spoke alloy wheels are adorned in metallic grey. Additionally, the shark-fin antenna is finished in gloss black, and a ‘Sport’ emblem is displayed on the sedan's boot.

2 Honda City Sport Edition: Interior The cabin features a completely black interior accented with red trim on the dashboard. The seats are covered in black leatherette, complemented by contrasting red stitching, and there are newly designed soft-touch door inserts. Both the AC vents and the steering wheel are finished in black, with the steering wheel also adorned with red stitching.

3 Honda City Sport Edition: Specifications The Honda City Sport Edition is powered by a well-known 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which has been calibrated to deliver 119 bhp and 145 Nm of maximum torque. This model is solely offered with a 7-speed CVT automatic transmission. According to the manufacturer, the fuel efficiency for the City automatic is rated at 18.40 kmpl, as certified by ARAI.

4 Honda City Sport Edition: Features In terms of features, the City Sport Edition is equipped with all the well-known components, such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command functionality, a four-speaker audio system, automatic climate control, a dual-pod instrument cluster featuring an MID unit, Level 2 ADAS, and much more.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 20.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault City K-ZE 26.8 kWh 26.8 kWh 271 Km 271 Km ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

5 Honda City Sport Edition: Colours The Honda City Sport will be available in three colour options - Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: