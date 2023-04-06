HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Updated Jeep Wrangler Makes Debut With Larger Infotainment

In pics: Updated Jeep Wrangler makes debut with larger infotainment

The iconic seven-slat radiator grille in the new Jeep Wrangler has been updated to make it smaller and more compact.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2023, 14:31 PM
Jeep has updated its flagship Wrangler SUV with more capability, technology and features, The SUV was uncovered at the New York International Auto Show.
The new Jeep Wrangler has been revised to give it a fresh and appealing visual appearance. It comes as more capable, technology-enabled and feature-packed vehicle than before.
Despite the new Wrangler coming as a minor facelifted version, several changes made to the SUV enhance its appeal.
Despite the new Wrangler coming as a minor facelifted version, several changes made to the SUV enhance its appeal.
 The Wrangler SUV also comes with multiple wheel options, ranging between 17-inch to 20-inch rims. The SUV is available in both hard and soft roof options, 
Inside the cabin of latest Jeep Wrangler, there is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Uconnect 5 system as standard. 
The new Wrangler has received fresh trim options. The Sports S 4xe gets a plug-in hybrid system and a range of driver-assist systems.
The Rubicon X gets more capability and technology including 12-way power front seats, a nine-speaker Alpine stereo system and Nappa leather seats.
First Published Date: 06 Apr 2023, 14:31 PM IST
TAGS: Jeep Wrangler
