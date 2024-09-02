In pics: Tata Curvv launched as rival to Hyundai Creta. But what is so special?
Tata Curvv is the alternative to Curvv EV and comes with multiple engine choices.Curvv ICE or internal combustion engine version gets a starting price
Tata Curvv has been officially launched in the Indian car market. While it was showcased at an event in August where the Curvv all-electric model was launched, the engine-powered version now officially begins its battle in the mid-size SUV space that is currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, among others.
Curvv ICE version from Tata Motors is powered by three engines - a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, an all-new 1.2-litre GDi petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. It also has an option between manual as well as automatic gearboxes.
The Curvv is near identical to the Curvv EV in terms of its proportions and styling. Both models are primarily defined by their sloping roofline which is what essentially gives these their names. But it does get a front grille with with vents to pass on cool air to the engine. The airdams are designed differently while the design of alloys on the 18-inch wheels are different as well.
Here is a closer look at the dashboard layout inside the Curvv. Once again, there are several bits that have are shared between Curvv and Curvv EV, like the 12.3-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, nine-speaker JBL sound system and a wireless phone charger. There is also a panoramic sunroof on both models.
The main infotainment system inside the Curvv is the command center for audio and visual entertainment inside the vehicle.
The Curvv is available in four trim levels - Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished. Introductory prices range between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹17.69 lakh. It now joins the long list of mid-size SUVs in the market and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the recently-launched Mahindra Thar, among many others.
First Published Date: 02 Sep 2024
