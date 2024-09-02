HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Tata Curvv Launched As Rival To Hyundai Creta. But What Is So Special?

In pics: Tata Curvv launched as rival to Hyundai Creta. But what is so special?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Sep 2024, 15:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Curvv is the alternative to Curvv EV and comes with multiple engine choices.Curvv ICE or internal combustion engine version gets a starting price
...
Tata Curvv
1/6
Tata Curvv has been officially launched in the Indian car market. While it was showcased at an event in August where the Curvv all-electric model was launched, the engine-powered version now officially begins its battle in the mid-size SUV space that is currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, among others.
Tata Curvv
Tata Curvv has been officially launched in the Indian car market. While it was showcased at an event in August where the Curvv all-electric model was launched, the engine-powered version now officially begins its battle in the mid-size SUV space that is currently dominated by the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, among others.
Tata Curvv
2/6
Curvv ICE version from Tata Motors is powered by three engines - a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, an all-new 1.2-litre GDi petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. It also has an option between manual as well as automatic gearboxes.
Tata Curvv
Curvv ICE version from Tata Motors is powered by three engines - a 1.2-litre turbo petrol, an all-new 1.2-litre GDi petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. It also has an option between manual as well as automatic gearboxes.
Tata Curvv
3/6
The Curvv is near identical to the Curvv EV in terms of its proportions and styling. Both models are primarily defined by their sloping roofline which is what essentially gives these their names. But it does get a front grille with  with vents to pass on cool air to the engine. The airdams are designed differently while the design of alloys on the 18-inch wheels are different as well.
Tata Curvv
The Curvv is near identical to the Curvv EV in terms of its proportions and styling. Both models are primarily defined by their sloping roofline which is what essentially gives these their names. But it does get a front grille with  with vents to pass on cool air to the engine. The airdams are designed differently while the design of alloys on the 18-inch wheels are different as well.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 9.99 - 17.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Seltos EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv
4/6
Here is a closer look at the dashboard layout inside the Curvv. Once again, there are several bits that have are shared between Curvv and Curvv EV, like the 12.3-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, nine-speaker JBL sound system and a wireless phone charger. There is also a panoramic sunroof on both models.
Tata Curvv
Here is a closer look at the dashboard layout inside the Curvv. Once again, there are several bits that have are shared between Curvv and Curvv EV, like the 12.3-inch infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, nine-speaker JBL sound system and a wireless phone charger. There is also a panoramic sunroof on both models.
Tata Curvv
5/6
The main infotainment system inside the Curvv is the command center for audio and visual entertainment inside the vehicle.
Tata Curvv
The main infotainment system inside the Curvv is the command center for audio and visual entertainment inside the vehicle.
Tata Curvv
6/6
The Curvv is available in four trim levels - Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished. Introductory prices range between 9.99 lakh and 17.69 lakh. It now joins the long list of mid-size SUVs in the market and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the recently-launched Mahindra Thar, among many others.
Tata Curvv
The Curvv is available in four trim levels - Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished. Introductory prices range between 9.99 lakh and 17.69 lakh. It now joins the long list of mid-size SUVs in the market and will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the recently-launched Mahindra Thar, among many others.
First Published Date: 02 Sep 2024, 15:28 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Curvv Curvv Tata Motors Curvv EV Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.