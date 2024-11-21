In Pics: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched in funky shades. Take a closer look
Royal Enfield has unwrapped the Goan Classic 350, a more hip version of the Classic 350. The motorcycle's price will be announced on 23 November at RE
...
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, a relaxed, bobber-styled bike based on the Classic 350, has been unveiled and will be launched at the Royal Enfield Motoverse festival on November 23rd, 2024.
The new Goan Classic 350 gets the same teardrop shaped tank from the Classic 250 with a differently designed decal. The two-wheeler will be available in four new colours including Trip Teal, Rave Red, Purple Haze and Shock Black with gold or silver finish Royal Enfield badges.
The handlebars on the Goan have been raised to allow for a more relaxed hand position. The U-shaped, taller handlebars make it look more American than the Classic 350. Royal Enfield is positioning this bike as a hippie one and will position it slightly above the regular Classic 350.
The instrument cluster of the bike also remains the same as before, there is a a round dial at the centre for the speed and a digital display below it for fuel indication, gear position and the odometer reading. There is small navigation display also available as an option.
The headlamp and parking lights which also work as DRLs are both LEDs. The tail lamp and turn signals of the bike are also LEDs for improved visibility of the rider. The front and rear mudguards also feature an accent strip decal in the secondary colour of the selected paint theme.
The motorcycle measures 2,130 mm in length and has an 825 mm width without the mirrors installed. The wheelbase measures 1,400 mm and the height of the Goan Classic stands at 1,200 mm without the mirrors as well.
The engine of the bike is the same old 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit tuned to produce 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox.
The Goan Classic 350 gets special white-walled tyres to go with the whole look. The front gets USD telescopic forks with twin-tube emulsion shocks at the rear. The brake disc at the front measures 300 mm and gets a twin piston caliper whereas at the rear is a 230 mm disc. This braking setup by ByBre also features a dual-channel ABS system.
