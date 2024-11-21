HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched In Funky Shades. Take A Closer Look

In Pics: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 launched in funky shades. Take a closer look

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Nov 2024, 15:10 PM
Royal Enfield has unwrapped the Goan Classic 350, a more hip version of the Classic 350. The motorcycle's price will be announced on 23 November at RE
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, a relaxed, bobber-styled bike based on the Classic 350, has been unveiled and will be launched at the Royal Enfield Motoverse festival on November 23rd, 2024.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
The new Goan Classic 350 gets the same teardrop shaped tank from the Classic 250 with a differently designed decal. The two-wheeler will be available in four new colours including Trip Teal, Rave Red, Purple Haze and Shock Black with gold or silver finish Royal Enfield badges.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
The handlebars on the Goan have been raised to allow for a more relaxed hand position. The U-shaped, taller handlebars make it look more American than the Classic 350. Royal Enfield is positioning this bike as a hippie one and will position it slightly above the regular Classic 350.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
The instrument cluster of the bike also remains the same as before, there is a a round dial at the centre for the speed and a digital display below it for fuel indication, gear position and the odometer reading. There is small navigation display also available as an option.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
The headlamp and parking lights which also work as DRLs are both LEDs. The tail lamp and turn signals of the bike are also LEDs for improved visibility of the rider. The front and rear mudguards also feature an accent strip decal in the secondary colour of the selected paint theme. 
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
The motorcycle measures 2,130 mm in length and has an 825 mm width without the mirrors installed. The wheelbase measures 1,400 mm and the height of the Goan Classic stands at 1,200 mm without the mirrors as well.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
The engine of the bike is the same old 348 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled unit tuned to produce 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. It comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
The Goan Classic 350 gets special white-walled tyres to go with the whole look. The front gets USD telescopic forks with twin-tube emulsion shocks at the rear. The brake disc at the front measures 300 mm and gets a twin piston caliper whereas at the rear is a 230 mm disc. This braking setup by ByBre also features a dual-channel ABS system.
First Published Date: 21 Nov 2024, 15:10 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

