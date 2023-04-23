In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition breaks cover
Mercedes EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition features high-end touches like unique paint colors and hand-stitched Nappa leather.
Mercedes-Benz has debuted the EQS Manufaktur Signature Edition in the US as an even more luxurious version of the electric sedan.
The special edition model features high-end, unique paint scheme and hand-stitched Nappa leather.
The Mercedes EQS Manufaktur Edition is available in four color schemes.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Add to compare
Check latest offers
The special edition EQS models feature a two-tone color scheme on the steering wheel, console armrest, lower section of the dashboard, and door panels.
A Manufaktur logo in high-gloss chrome is on the center console of the Mercedes Benz EQS Manufaktur Edition.
The EQS580 has a pair of electric motors that produce a total of 516 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque.
On EQS 580 4MATIC models, an exclusive Rose Gold and High-Gloss Black key adds a further touch of elegance and exclusivity.
Each of the four configurations features a unique combination of colors and finishes.
First Published Date: 23 Apr 2023, 11:06 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now