In pics: Jet Edition of Tata Harrier, Safari and Nexon SUVs
Tata Motors has launched a new Jet Edition for Harrier, Safari and Nexon. It is based on the top-end variant of the SUVs.
The Harrier now gets all four disc brakes.
Tata Motors has also added electric sunroof with tilt function and front ventilated seats.
Safari's captain seats now come with head pillows.
The Harrier is already available in Dark Edition and Kaziranga Edition.
With the Jet Edition, the Nexon gets wireless charger, air purifier with AQi display and much more.
The Safari and Harrier are now equipped with Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert and After Impact Braking.
First Published Date: 27 Aug 2022, 15:34 PM IST
