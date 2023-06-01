HT Auto
In pics: Hyundai India finishes May on good sales note; Creta, Venue lead

Hyundai Motor India is now betting big on its upcoming compact SUV Exter. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 16:53 PM
1/8
Hyundai Motor India has sold a total of 48,601 units in the domestic market in May.
2/8
The sales numbers saw a jump of 14.91 per cent compared to 42,293 units sold in the same month last year. 
3/8
Bulk of push last month came from SUVs like Creta and Venue.
4/8
The updated Hyundai Verna sedan model also received a positive response, driving in sales numbers.
5/8
Hyundai exported 11,000 units last month, up from 8,970 units in May of 2022.
6/8
Hyundai's cumulative sales last month stood at 59,601 units last month.
7/8
 Hyundai is now betting big on its upcoming compact SUV Exter.
8/8
The model is scheduled to be launched on June 10.
First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 16:53 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Verna Exter
