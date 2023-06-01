In pics: Hyundai India finishes May on good sales note; Creta, Venue lead
Hyundai Motor India is now betting big on its upcoming compact SUV Exter.
Hyundai Motor India has sold a total of 48,601 units in the domestic market in May.
The sales numbers saw a jump of 14.91 per cent compared to 42,293 units sold in the same month last year.
Bulk of push last month came from SUVs like Creta and Venue.
The updated Hyundai Verna sedan model also received a positive response, driving in sales numbers.
Hyundai exported 11,000 units last month, up from 8,970 units in May of 2022.
Hyundai's cumulative sales last month stood at 59,601 units last month.
Hyundai is now betting big on its upcoming compact SUV Exter.
The model is scheduled to be launched on June 10.
First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 16:53 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Verna Exter
