Home Auto Photos In Pics: Honda H'ness Cb350 With Cafe Racer Kit Is What Some Are Waiting For

In pics: Honda H'ness CB350 with Cafe Racer Kit is what some are waiting for

Honda is offering new accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. The H'ness gets four accessory kits while the CB350RS gets two new accessory kits.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2023, 18:21 PM
Honda has introduced new accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. There are also two Cafe Racer kits, one for each motorcycle.
Honda has introduced new accessory kits for the H'ness CB350 and CB350RS. There are also two Cafe Racer kits, one for each motorcycle.
Honda has added new vertical stripes on the fuel tank. This does help in enhancing the appeal of the motorcycle. 
Honda has added new vertical stripes on the fuel tank. This does help in enhancing the appeal of the motorcycle. 
The motorcycle gets a new single piece seat and a tail cowl. 
The motorcycle gets a new single piece seat and a tail cowl. 
There is a sliver garnish on the side panel to add a bit more chrome. 
There is a sliver garnish on the side panel to add a bit more chrome. 
There are pin stripes on the alloy wheels as well. 
There are pin stripes on the alloy wheels as well. 
These accessories can be retro-fitted to the current H'ness CB350 as well. 
These accessories can be retro-fitted to the current H'ness CB350 as well. 
There are also new grip ends and new chrome bits.
There are also new grip ends and new chrome bits.
There is a headlamp cowl in the front that completes the cafe racer look. 
There is a headlamp cowl in the front that completes the cafe racer look. 
The kit will appeal to those who like the looks of a cafe racer. 
The kit will appeal to those who like the looks of a cafe racer. 
First Published Date: 03 Mar 2023, 18:21 PM IST
