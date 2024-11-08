HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Fourth Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gets Perfect Crash Test Rating From Global Ncap

In pics: Fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets perfect crash-test rating from Global NCAP

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2024, 14:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The inbound 2024 Dzire sedan becomes first-ever Maruti Suzuki car with a five-star crash rating from Global NCAP.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1/7
The fourth-generation Dzire has become the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to get a five-star crash rating from Global NCAP. Global NCAP conducts crash tests on global car models to assess each on the basis of adult and child safety parameters, as well as for pedestrain safety.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
The fourth-generation Dzire has become the first-ever Maruti Suzuki car to get a five-star crash rating from Global NCAP. Global NCAP conducts crash tests on global car models to assess each on the basis of adult and child safety parameters, as well as for pedestrain safety.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
2/7
Global NCAP says that Maruti Suzuki had voluntarily sent the latest Dzire for crash tests. The new Dzire will launch in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Global NCAP says that Maruti Suzuki had voluntarily sent the latest Dzire for crash tests. The new Dzire will launch in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
3/7
The structure and footwell area inside the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was rated as stable during the tests. The sedan now offers six airbags as standard across all variants.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
The structure and footwell area inside the Maruti Suzuki Dzire was rated as stable during the tests. The sedan now offers six airbags as standard across all variants.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.51 - 9.39 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl5 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki XL5
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 5.49 - 8.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
4/7
In the frontal-impact test, Global NCAP concluded that the adult occupant (a dummy placed in the vehicle) had full protection to the chest and head while child occupant (again, a dummy) had good protection.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
In the frontal-impact test, Global NCAP concluded that the adult occupant (a dummy placed in the vehicle) had full protection to the chest and head while child occupant (again, a dummy) had good protection.
Dzire
5/7
In the side-impact tests, the fourth-gen Dzire from Maruti Suzuki offered ‘good protection’ for head, chest, abdomen and pelvis.
Dzire
In the side-impact tests, the fourth-gen Dzire from Maruti Suzuki offered ‘good protection’ for head, chest, abdomen and pelvis.
Dzire
6/7
In the side-pole impact test, the protection for head, abdomen and pelvis was found to be good, although protection for chest here was marginal.
Dzire
In the side-pole impact test, the protection for head, abdomen and pelvis was found to be good, although protection for chest here was marginal.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
7/7
File photo: The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire had failed to impress in the Global NCAP tests. It had secured just two stars in the tests.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
File photo: The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire had failed to impress in the Global NCAP tests. It had secured just two stars in the tests.
First Published Date: 08 Nov 2024, 14:29 PM IST
TAGS: Dzire Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suzuki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.