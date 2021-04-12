In pics: Citroen unveils its latest flagship SUV - C5 X 7 Photos . Updated: 12 Apr 2021, 03:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk Citroen claims that the 225hp plug-in hybrid engine in the C5 X has a range of up to 50 kilometres. 1/7Citroen has unveiled its new C5 X flagship at a global premier. It is inspired by the CXperience concept car it showcased in 2016. The new flagship will help Citroën to return to the D segment after a gap of four years. 2/7The design of the vehicle is highlighted by a long bonnet, high waistline and very marked 19-inch wheel arches. The thin and split LED headlights with a stylized grille sit in the middle of the vehicle. 3/7The C5 X stands 4.81 meters long, 1.87 meters wide and 1.49 meters high with a wheelbase of 2.79 metres that promises enough room for passengers inside. 4/7The new French flagship will have a large boot space, with 545 litres with all seats up and an even more massive 1,640 litres with all seats down. 5/7The vehicle's cabin gets advanced comfort seats, equipped with special padding, upholstery and texture. It also gets laminated front and rear windows and a large glass panoramic sunroof on top. The cockpit gets a 12-inch tablet-like infotainment touch screen, four USB-C sockets and wireless charging for the smartphone. 6/7The C5 X is built on the latest version of the Emp2 platform and shares several components with the C5 Aircross. It is equipped with the carmaker's advanced comfort suspension which the carmaker calls the magic carpet effect. 7/7The C5 X will be launched with two engine options; a petrol unit which has not yet been formalised, and a plug-in hybrid variant. It is capable of producing 225 HP of power. It is capable of exceeding 50 km in pure electric mode and reach up to a top speed of 135 kmph.