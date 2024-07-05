In pics: Bajaj Freedom, world's first-ever CNG bike, launched in India
- Bajaj Freedom CNG is a 125 CC motorcycle that is now available for purchase in India.
Bajaj Freedom 125 is the first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle anywhere in the world. The bike has been officially launched in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹95,000 - before taxes - for the base of three variants.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (center) joined Bajaj Auto officials, including MD Rajiv Bajaj (left) at the launch event of Bajaj Freedom CNG bike.
Hailing the dual-fuel option on Bajaj Freedom CNG, Gadkari underlined the need for alternate fuel sources for mobilty requirements of India and to bring down vehicular emission levels in the country.
Bajaj Freedom gets a two-litre petrol tank and a two-litre CNG cylinder placed under the seat. The combined ride range of the motorcycle is at 330 kms.
Available in three variants and seven dual-colour options, the top two variants of the motorcycle is at ₹1.05 lakh and ₹1.10 lakh. The bike also boasts of the largest seat for any commuter bike in the country.
Bajaj Freedom comes with LED headlight and a number of conveinece features like support for Bluetooth connectivity. Bookings for Bajaj Freedom are open and deliveries will start in Maharashtra and Gujarat before rest of the country.
First Published Date: 05 Jul 2024, 16:27 PM IST
