In Pics: 2024 Honda Amaze now comes with a hexagonal grille and new 15-inch alloys
Honda Amaze has launched in the country with a new design and segment best features. The Amaze is also the first compact sedan to feature ADAS technol
...
The facelift of the Honda Amaze has made its debut in the Indian markets at a starting price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). At the front, the Honda Elevate now gets a new bumper and grille. The fascia now resembles the Honda Elevate.
The headlamp unit is similar to the Elevate featuring an LED DRL up top and an LED bi-projector setup for the headlights, Inside the headlamp assembly the LED Projectors also feature chrome garnishing, Between the two headlamps the same chrome garnishing as seen on the Amaze's SUV sibling.
At the rear, the Amaze now gets redesigned too, The tail lamps are now LED with a redesigned boot lid and rear bumper, The lower corners of the bumper also get reflectors and parking sensors can be seen above them.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
₹ 18 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
1198 cc Diesel
₹ 14 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
The tail lamps of the new Amaze resemble the Honda City. However, the tail lamps have not been directly carried over but get a different styling to the City. The City featured horizontal slats for the brake lamps, this unit on the Amaze features vertical slats which look newer and more stylish.
The Amaze now gets a new alloy wheel design with a 15-inch size, The wheelbase of the car measures 2470 mm and the length is 3995 mm. The compact sedan now gets a best-in-segment 172 mm of ground clearance as well.
The boot gets a prominent lip and it gets 416 litre capacity. The car will be offered in three variants namely V, VX and ZX and will come with a standard warranty of three years and unlimited kilometres.
First Published Date: 04 Dec 2024, 14:04 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS