2022 Hyundai Venue review in pics 

The latest Hyundai Venue not just lookers far younger than the preceding model but gets a slew of feature updates as well to take on newer rivals in the segment.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 23 Jun 2022, 03:01 PM
20222 Hyundai Venue has been officially launched in the Indian car market with the promise of finding more takers than before. First launched in 2019, the Venue from Hyundai has been a power player in the lucrative sub-compact SUV space since.
20222 Hyundai Venue has been officially launched in the Indian car market with the promise of finding more takers than before. First launched in 2019, the Venue from Hyundai has been a power player in the lucrative sub-compact SUV space since.
Venue has had to fend off challenges from several newer players and just when it had started looking a bit dated, Hyundai has updated the styling while also adding additional features in the cabin.
Venue has had to fend off challenges from several newer players and just when it had started looking a bit dated, Hyundai has updated the styling while also adding additional features in the cabin.
The 2022 Venue continues to be powered by two petrol and a diesel engine option. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual on the 1.2-litre motor, a six-speed manual on the diesel variant and a semi-automatic and DCT on the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option.
The 2022 Venue continues to be powered by two petrol and a diesel engine option. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual on the 1.2-litre motor, a six-speed manual on the diesel variant and a semi-automatic and DCT on the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option.
The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is as much fun as it has ever been, getting a move at the tap of the throttle. The DCT unit in this review car performed splendidly too and clocked the numbers without much fuss.
The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is as much fun as it has ever been, getting a move at the tap of the throttle. The DCT unit in this review car performed splendidly too and clocked the numbers without much fuss.
The Venue isn't very eager when being thrown into turns and there is some degree of body roll. But on the flipside, the suspension on the vehicle seems to have been stiffened a tad bit more to better absorb road shock.
The Venue isn't very eager when being thrown into turns and there is some degree of body roll. But on the flipside, the suspension on the vehicle seems to have been stiffened a tad bit more to better absorb road shock.
In terms of design updates, the Venue now sports Hyundai's Parametric Jewel signature front grille which is flanked by LED DRL units.
In terms of design updates, the Venue now sports Hyundai's Parametric Jewel signature front grille which is flanked by LED DRL units.
The Venue stands on 16-inch wheels but the new alloy design lends it a very youthful visual appeal. The door handles get the chrome treatment on the top variant but there is not much else anywhere on the exterior body where chrome has been used.
The Venue stands on 16-inch wheels but the new alloy design lends it a very youthful visual appeal. The door handles get the chrome treatment on the top variant but there is not much else anywhere on the exterior body where chrome has been used.
The LED tail lights on the 2022 Venue has also been reworked entirely and looks more futuristic now. There is an all-new LED connector bar between the two tail lights. The rear bumper has been redesigned.
The LED tail lights on the 2022 Venue has also been reworked entirely and looks more futuristic now. There is an all-new LED connector bar between the two tail lights. The rear bumper has been redesigned.
Boot space on the new Venue is at 350 litres but the rear seats can be folded in 60:40 ratio to open up even more space.
Boot space on the new Venue is at 350 litres but the rear seats can be folded in 60:40 ratio to open up even more space.
The cabin of the Venue has a two-tone Black and Beige colour scheme. Bang in the middle is an eight-inch HD main infotainment screen. The car comes with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, BlueLink+ support and commands can even be given to the vehicle remotely courtesy support for Alexa and Google Home. 
The cabin of the Venue has a two-tone Black and Beige colour scheme. Bang in the middle is an eight-inch HD main infotainment screen. The car comes with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, BlueLink+ support and commands can even be given to the vehicle remotely courtesy support for Alexa and Google Home. 
Rear-seat space has gone up marginally with the back of the front seats being carved inwards. There is also more thigh support now but the rear section still feels a bit cramped. Passengers here do get rear-AC vents and have multiple phone charging options.
Rear-seat space has gone up marginally with the back of the front seats being carved inwards. There is also more thigh support now but the rear section still feels a bit cramped. Passengers here do get rear-AC vents and have multiple phone charging options.
The other feature highlights inside the new Venue include an air-purification system, electric sunroof, power-adjustable driver seat and ambient lighting.
The other feature highlights inside the new Venue include an air-purification system, electric sunroof, power-adjustable driver seat and ambient lighting.
Hyundai Venue 2022 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,.59 lakh and goes up to a little over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.50 lakh. Considering that these prices are ex-showroom and introductory, the latest Venue may not exactly suit every budget. But if budget is flexible, the loaded top variants of the Venue could be a solid proposition.
Hyundai Venue 2022 starts at 7,.59 lakh and goes up to a little over 12.50 lakh. Considering that these prices are ex-showroom and introductory, the latest Venue may not exactly suit every budget. But if budget is flexible, the loaded top variants of the Venue could be a solid proposition.
First Published Date: 23 Jun 2022, 03:01 PM IST
