Tata Motors EV volumes jump 72% YoY for April; Nearly 1 in every 6 units sold is EV

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. opened the new financial year with a sharp rise in electric vehicle sales, underscoring the growing role of EVs in its portfolio. In April 2026, the company sold 9,150 EVs in domestic and international markets combined, up 72.1 per cent from 5,318 units sold in April 2025. That means nearly one in every six vehicles sold by the company last month was electric.

Overall, passenger vehicle sales also moved higher. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported total sales of 59,701 units in April 2026, compared with 45,532 units a year earlier, marking a 31.1 per cent increase.

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EVs drive the headline growth

The latest numbers show electric vehicles outpacing the company’s broader passenger vehicle business by a wide margin. While total PV sales rose steadily, overall EV volumes expanded at more than double that pace, reflecting stronger demand for the company’s electric models.

The EV figure includes sales of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, the subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

Domestic market remains the core

Domestic sales continued to account for the vast majority of Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle volumes. Domestically, the company sold 59,000 units in April 2026, up from 45,199 units in the same month last year. This represented a growth of 30.5 per cent.

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Exports also gain momentum

International business showed a sharp percentage rise, although on a smaller base. Passenger vehicle exports stood at 701 units in April 2026, compared with 333 units in April 2025, a growth of 110.5 per cent.

Taken together, the figures suggest Tata Motors has started FY2026-27 on a strong note, with EVs emerging as the growth driver in the company’s passenger vehicle lineup.

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