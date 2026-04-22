Tata Motors rolls out nationwide Summer Check-Up Camp with free inspection, discounts

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles has announced a nationwide Summer Check-Up Camp aimed at enhancing vehicle performance and customer convenience during peak summer conditions. The service initiative will run from April 9 to April 28, 2026, across authorised workshops in India.

As part of the campaign, customers can avail a free comprehensive vehicle health check-up, covering over 30 inspection points. This includes key systems such as air-conditioning performance, battery health, tyre condition and alignment, engine oil and coolant levels, electrical systems, CNG system checks, as well as EV-specific diagnostics. The initiative is designed to ensure optimal reliability, safety, and comfort during high-temperature usage.

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Alongside the complimentary inspection, Tata Motors is offering a range of exclusive service benefits. Customers can avail up to 10 percent discount on spare parts, lubricants, and value-added services, while genuine accessories are available at a flat 15 percent discount. Additionally, the company is providing a flat 10 percent discount on extended warranty packages, with easy EMI options also available on extended warranty and AMC plans.

The brand says this initiative is part of its continued focus on delivering a customer-first ownership experience, with proactive service interventions that prioritise reliability and convenience.

Customers can visit their nearest authorised Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles workshop to participate in the Summer Check-Up Camp. For further assistance, Tata Motors has provided a dedicated helpline (1800 209 8282) and customer support email (customercare@tatamotors.com)

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