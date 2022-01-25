Porsche updates infotainment system, makes it more intuitive

The upgraded Porsche Communication Management will feature Spotify for the first time. It will be available in 911, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera models.

Porsche has upgraded its infotainment system, making the sixth-generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM) more versatile and intuitive in operation. This latest system will be available in its 911, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera models.

The revised PCM will include native integration of Spotify for the first time, a revised interface design, additional optimisation of Voice Pilot voice assistant, wireless Android Auto connection along with improvements for planning charging stops for electric vehicles.

The interface of the system has also been enhanced to make it more accessible to the user. Porsche informed that these changes have been carried out based on its customers’ feedback.

(Also read | Macan leads Porsche's sales in India as company records highest sales in 7 years)

The luxury automaker mentioned the update has improved the Voice Pilot as the user will find it easier now to access several functions which include news, the operating manual and in-car music streaming. The owners will also have access to Spotify through this system now. Spotify Premium customers can link their account to the vehicle using their Porsche ID and use the app as an additional media source, added the company.

For its electric vehicles, Porsche has improved the calculation of charging sessions in the Charging Planner. The optimised algorithm will prioritise charging stations which will offer the driver a higher energy output and will also plan charging stops more efficiently. The brand said these improvements too are based on customer feedback. The PCM 6.0 navigation system features a revised route monitor, on which relevant events can be individually displayed or hidden during the trip.

(Also read | Porsche Design celebrates 50 year anniversary with special edition 911)

Apart from that, an earlier report informed about the automaker's move to integrate My Porsche Essentials, Connect App and Car Connect App to create one combined app, called My Porsche app. It also informed in the coming months additional apps such as the Porsche Charging and Porsche - Good to know apps will also be unified. Porsche unified the apps to make customer usage easier.

First Published Date: