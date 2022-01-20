HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Macan leads Porsche's sales in India as company records highest sales in 7 years

Macan leads Porsche's sales in India as company records highest sales in 7 years

Porsche delivered 474 sports cars in the country in 2021. It is the German carmaker's best sales performance since 2014, marking a 62 per cent increase over 2020.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 04:18 PM
Every two out five cars Porsche sold in India in 2021 was a Macan SUV.
Every two out five cars Porsche sold in India in 2021 was a Macan SUV.

Porsche India has registered its best sales performance in the last seven years. The German carmaker said that it sold the highest number of cars in India 2021 since 2014. Porsche India delivered 474 sports cars last year, selling at least one car every day on an average.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 69.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw 7 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 7 Series
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 1.38 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

In general, luxury carmakers in India enjoyed a fruitful 2021 with almost everyone registering high sales numbers. Porsche India was no exception as its sales soared last year with a 62 per cent increase over 2020.

Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director for Porsche India, said,“Following a challenging first half of the year due to the impact of the pandemic on people’s lives and businesses, the retail performance from July to December established a new record for us. A total of 301 cars were delivered to new and established customers during the final six months."

(Also read: Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz)

The bulk of the sales was thanks to Porsche's flagship SUV Macan. Porsche said Macan SUV was its most popular model sold with a share of nearly 40 per cent in overall sales. This means every two out five cars Porsche sold in India in 2021 was a Macan SUV. In all, Porsche delivered 187 units of Macan, the highest ever for the SUV in the country. Porsche Cayenne was the carmaker's second most sold model in India last year. The two-door sports car had a 17 per cent share in overall sales.

For 2022, Porsche India is looking at a strong start for the year. The company said its order bank has grown by more than 160 per cent in 2021. The carmaker has also launched a number of models recently, expanding its range in India.

Porsche recently launched the 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 models in India. Earlier last year, it also launched the fully electric Taycan, its first EV in the country. Besides these new models, Porsche is going to launch the all-new GTS versions of the fully electric Taycan, the latest 911 GT3, the Platinum Edition models of the latest Cayenne as well as the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 04:18 PM IST
TAGS: Porsche Macan Porsche Macan Porsche India Porsche Taycan Porsche Taycan EV Taycan EV Porsche Cayman Porsche Boxster
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Bookings open for second lot of Hero XPulse 200 4V
Bookings open for second lot of Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 truck production starts, limited to just 250 units
Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 truck production starts, limited to just 250 units
Macan leads Porsche's sales in India as company records highest sales in 7 years
Macan leads Porsche's sales in India as company records highest sales in 7 years
Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK
Order books for all-new Volkswagen Multivan now open in the UK
BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC
BMW launches 2022 X3 SUV in India, to rival Audi Q5, Mercedes GLC

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city