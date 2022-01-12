Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz

The best-seller from the brand remains the luxury sedans. Mercedes-Benz said the highest selling model from the brand in 2021 was the long wheelbase E-Class while the GLC remains the highest selling SUV from the German carmaker in India.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, said, "We are excited with our performance that entailed sales recovery and increased our market share, in a year that was largely unprecedented and posed multiple challenges to the industry. We were successful in exciting the market with regular product introductions and earned customers’ confidence with our new business model- Retail of the Future. The year 2021 remains a strong foundation for creating a robust and sustainable roadmap for the future, reiterating the overwhelming trust and loyalty of our customers, who preferred a Mercedes-Benz to other brands."

This year, Mercedes-Benz plans to launch as many as 10 models for the Indian customers. Besides new AMG cars, the carmaker will drive in new Maybach models as well electric vehicles. The company has confirmed that it will launch the EQS electric sedan in India and will produce it locally.