In pics: Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and Carrera unveiled
- Porsche 911 Carrera GTS gets a new 3.6-litre turbocharged boxer engine whereas the 911 Carrera gets a 3.0-litre boxer engine.
Porsche has unveiled the new 911 in the global market. There is a new 911 Carrera GTS and 911 Carrera. This is the first time that Porsche is using hybrid technology for 911 models.
The 911 Carrera uses a 3.0-litre boxer engine with twin turbochargers. It puts out 392 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 450 Nm. The new 911 Carrera Coupé goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. It can be further dropped to 3.9 seconds with the help of the Sport Chrono package. The top speed is rated at 294 kmph.
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds and has a top speed of 312 kmph. The new T-Hybrid system allows Porsche to lose the twin-turbo setup in favour of a newly developed electric exhaust gas turbocharger.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Porsche has developed a new powertrain for the 911 Carrera GTS. It is a 3.6-liter boxer engine. The electricity is being used to power the air-conditioning compressor and turbocharger. The turbocharger itself contains a small electric motor. The combined power output stands at 540 bhp and 610 Nm.
The unit gets an 11 kW (14.7 bhp) motor on the shaft between the turbine and compressor. This motor spins the turbo up quickly for a faster response, ensuring minimal turbo lag, while also sending the power back into the 400-volt battery.
The new powertrain also includes a PMS electric motor that’s integrated into the new and more powerful 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. The e-motor provides a power boost of 40 kW (53.6 bhp) and an extra drive torque of up to 150 Nm.
Both the engine and transmission are powered by a small 1.9 kWh battery that sits under the bonnet, replacing the conventional 12-volt battery that powers the rest of the 911 models.
A new lightweight 12-volt battery that powers the rest of the car’s electricals, has now moved to a compartment behind the rear parcel shelf. Compared to its predecessor, the new 911 Carrera GTS is just about 50 kg heavier despite the comprehensive changes.
The cabin also gets key updates including the new digital instrument cluster, while there is now keyless go and a cooled wireless charging pad in the centre console. The overall design though remains largely the same.
First Published Date: 29 May 2024, 13:11 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS