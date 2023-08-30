Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful version ever

Porsche has unveiled the new Cayenne Turbo plug-in hybrid SUV
It comes equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 engine as well as an electric motor
The engine churns out 729 bhp of power and 950 Nm of peak torque
It is based on the 2024 Cayenne that Porsche introduced earlier this year
The Cayenne plug-in hybrid will be available in both SUV and coupe versions
It will also get the top-of-the-line GT package
The model can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds
It gets a top speed of 295 kmph
The Turbo GT version is slightly quicker, sprinting 0-100 kmph in about 3.2 seconds