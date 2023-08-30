Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful version ever

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 30, 2023

Porsche has unveiled the new Cayenne Turbo plug-in hybrid SUV

 It comes equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 engine as well as an electric motor

The engine churns out 729 bhp of power and 950 Nm of peak torque

 It is based on the 2024 Cayenne that Porsche introduced earlier this year

 Check product page

The Cayenne plug-in hybrid will be available in both SUV and coupe versions

It will also get the top-of-the-line GT package

The model can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds 

 It gets a top speed of 295 kmph

The Turbo GT version is slightly quicker, sprinting 0-100 kmph in about 3.2 seconds
For detailed report...
Click Here