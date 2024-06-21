Own an old car in Delhi? Be prepared for it to be impounded. Here's why

Driving a car which is older than the permissible age limit in Delhi is illegal and attracts a hefty penalty. But even owners who may not drive such vehicles but instead choose to keep these parked in public spaces will now face action with the Delhi government warning that such vehicles will be impounded.

The warning from the Delhi government comes as a reminder to its guidelines for parking overage vehicles - over 15 years - in the city that were issued in February of this year. It is underlined once again that any overage vehicle found parked in a public space is liable to be impounded by authorities. This also includes spaces outside residences. As per news agency Press Trust of India (PTI), a fresh notice was issued by the Delhi government in which the warning was issued. "Keep such vehicles in private parking spaces owned by the individual, not in a shared parking space, even if it's part of a residential complex. A parking space allotted to the owner within a residential complex is considered private," it said.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs View Details Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details BMW 5 Series 2993.0 cc 2993.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector Plus 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Discovery Sport 1999.0 cc 1999.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 65.30 - 67.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Nitin Gadkari wants auto dealers to also open scrappage facilities

The Delhi government informs that it has de-registered as many as 5.5 million vehicles so far. But it is suspected that millions of more such vehicles are either being driven on city roads or kept parked in public spaces.

The notice further elaborates that the enforcement wing of the transport department under New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) or Delhi Traffic Police officials are authorised to impound any overage vehicle parked in public spaces.

How old is too old for vehicles in Delhi?

In the capital city of Delhi, vehicles powered by a diesel engine cannot be older than 10 years and those powered by petrol/CNG cannot be driven once older than 15 years. This rule was put in place after a 2018 ruling made by the Supreme Court. The rule is primarily to curb air pollution in the city because it is widely believed the older a vehicle, the more emission it is usually guilty of. Another reason for such a rule may also be to stimulate new-vehicle purchases by offering various incentives to those looking to switch from their existing vehicles to new options.

Also Read : Want to buy a new car? Check out these models

As far as parking overage vehicles in public spaces is concerned, this was barred by a 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal.

What are your options if you own an overage vehicle in Delhi?

If you own an overage vehicle in the city of Delhi, you can apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC). But the vehicle will still have to be moved out of Delhi within a year of the vehicle's expiry date. No NOC will be issued post this expiry date.

Another option is for such vehicles to be scrapped through the Voluntary Vehicle Scrapping Application on the government's Parivahan website. There may also be some incentives provided under this scheme if the owner then goes to purchase a new vehicle.

First Published Date: