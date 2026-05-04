Odysse Electric registers 333% YoY growth in April 2026, sells 965 units

Odysse Electric Vehicles has reported a strong start to the new financial year, clocking total sales of 965 units in April 2026. The company posted a sharp year-on-year growth of around 333 per cent, compared to 223 units sold in April last year, signalling rising traction for electric two-wheelers in India.

The April performance builds on the momentum seen in recent months, with the brand continuing to scale its presence across the country. Odysse Electric says its distribution footprint now spans more than 150 cities and over 300 PIN codes across 17 states, indicating a steady push into both urban and semi-urban markets.

Commenting on the sales performance, Nemin Vora said that the sustained growth reflects increasing consumer confidence in electric mobility. He added that favourable market conditions and growing environmental awareness are helping accelerate EV adoption, while the company remains focused on expanding its network and improving customer experience.

Odysse Electric’s portfolio currently covers a wide spectrum of electric two-wheelers. Its scooter lineup includes models like the Hy-Fy, Racer Neo, Sun and Trot 2.0, catering to daily commuting and last-mile mobility needs across both low-speed and high-speed segments. The company has also entered the premium space with electric motorcycles such as the Evoqis and Vader.

In addition to product expansion, the brand is also investing in new ownership models. Odysse Electric has partnered with Indofast Energy to introduce battery-swapping solutions, beginning with the SNAP electric scooter. This Battery-as-a-Service approach is designed to lower upfront costs.

The last launch from the brand was the Sun electric scooter that happened in August 2025. The Sun is positioned as an urban-focused electric scooter, aimed at riders seeking a balance of performance, comfort and everyday usability. Bookings are currently open through the company’s official website as well as authorised Odysse dealerships across India.

According to the company, the Sun has a claimed top speed of 70 kmph. It offers a range of up to 85 km with the smaller battery pack, while the larger unit is said to deliver up to 130 km on a single charge. Charging time is pegged at around 4 to 4.5 hours, making it suitable for daily commuting with relatively quick turnaround times.

Powering the scooter is a 2,500W peak motor, paired with AIS 156-certified lithium-ion battery options in two capacities. The larger 2.90 kWh battery’s claimed 130 km range places it in close competition with rivals such as the Ola S1 Air, while also exceeding the claimed range of the entry-level TVS iQube.

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