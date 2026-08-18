New STLA One platform set to underpin the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee and 30+ models by 2035

Automobile conglomerate Stellantis has introduced its next-generation Jeep Cherokee, which will be the first vehicle assembled in the US to be underpinned by the STLA One platform. The company has further added that production will take place at the Belvidere Assembly Plant in Illinois.

Stellantis has introduced the next-gen Jeep Cherokee, the first US-built model on its STLA One platform, with production at Belvidere from 2028 and launch planned for 2029

Stellantis STLA One Platform: Modularity and Application

The announcement forms part of Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 strategy. The company aims to provide products covering 90 per cent of the North American market by the end of the decade. Not only that, but the STLA One architecture is designed as a flexible and modular platform capable of supporting more than 30 vehicle models by 2035 across different powertrain configurations.

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The application of the platform is expected to help Stellantis improve cost efficiency by reducing engineering and manufacturing expenses across its brands. The architecture is intended to support multiple vehicle types and powertrain options, allowing the automaker to streamline development while retaining flexibility across its portfolio.

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Stellantis STLA One Platform: Production and Investment





The automobile conglomerate has increased its planned investment in the Belvidere facility to more than $800 million, up from the $600 million announced in October 2025. More than $60 million had already been allocated to stamping, body, paint and assembly operations at the plant through July 2026. The production of the new Jeep Cherokee is scheduled to begin during the first half of 2028, while the retail launch is planned for the second half of 2029. The production programme is expected to restore activity at the Belvidere facility while supporting Stellantis’ broader manufacturing plans in the US.

The Belvidere investment forms part of Stellantis’ wider $13 billion US investment programme. Under the plan, the company intends to introduce 11 all-new and 12 refreshed North American vehicles by 2030. The new-gen Cherokee will not only be one of the early adopters of the STLA One platform but also be a key element in the long-term strategy of the automobile conglomerate in the manufacturing as well as product spheres. The company recently launched the 2027 Jeep Cherokee with an expanded lineup, with the introduction of three new variants: Trailhawk, Overland and Upland.

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