MG Motor India reports decline in April sales amid global resurgence of Covid

MG Motor India on Sunday announced that it sold 2,008 units of vehicles in April as compared to sales of 4,721 units in March of 2022. The company attributed the decline in sales to low production which remained volatile and immensely impacted due to the global resurgence of coronavirus which led to supply chain constraints and new lockdowns in different parts of the world. The company expects the situation to improve gradually within six to eight weeks.

The carmaker said that the demand for its products remains robust as Hector, Astor, and Gloster continue to garner positive momentum in enquiries and bookings. However, the company remains cautious of the current Covid situation and is closely monitoring the new waves of the pandemic while aligning its efforts to address it.

The company's latest all-new ZS EV, which was launched in the country in March, continues to garner a strong customer response with over 1,000 bookings month on month, MG Motor India has said, adding that this represents growing recognition of MG's initiatives towards sustainable mobility.

To further strengthen the EV ecosystem and enhance customer confidence toward EV adoption, the carmaker recently has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to accelerate the set-up of EV charging infrastructure across the country. Both the companies will together install EV charging stations across highways and within cities, adding momentum to the EV adoption and encouraging intercity travels in battery-powered vehicles.

The partnership will leverage BPCL's vast customer reach and operations as well as MG's know-how of the EV space to strategically identify charging sites, garner consumer insights, devise loyalty programs, and create technology to manage charging systems. With this, MG aims to create a vast network of EV charging stations, in addition to its battery recycling and battery second life solutions for end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles.

