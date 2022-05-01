HT Auto
Home Auto News Mg Motor India Reports Decline In April Sales Amid Global Resurgence Of Covid

MG Motor India reports decline in April sales amid global resurgence of Covid

MG Motor India has said that the demand for its products remains robust with the new ZS EV garnering over 1,000 bookings month-on-month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 May 2022, 11:34 AM
File photo of all-new MG ZS EV 
File photo of all-new MG ZS EV 
File photo of all-new MG ZS EV 
File photo of all-new MG ZS EV 

MG Motor India on Sunday announced that it sold 2,008 units of vehicles in April as compared to sales of 4,721 units in March of 2022. The company attributed the decline in sales to low production which remained volatile and immensely impacted due to the global resurgence of coronavirus which led to supply chain constraints and new lockdowns in different parts of the world. The company expects the situation to improve gradually within six to eight weeks.

The carmaker said that the demand for its products remains robust as Hector, Astor, and Gloster continue to garner positive momentum in enquiries and bookings. However, the company remains cautious of the current Covid situation and is closely monitoring the new waves of the pandemic while aligning its efforts to address it.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.16 kmpl
₹ 13.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹ 13.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari (HT Auto photo)
Tata Safari
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.14 kmpl
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read | MG Motor India sees rising input costs, supply chain woes as auto industry's challenge)

The company's latest all-new ZS EV, which was launched in the country in March, continues to garner a strong customer response with over 1,000 bookings month on month, MG Motor India has said, adding that this represents growing recognition of MG's initiatives towards sustainable mobility.

To further strengthen the EV ecosystem and enhance customer confidence toward EV adoption, the carmaker recently has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to accelerate the set-up of EV charging infrastructure across the country. Both the companies will together install EV charging stations across highways and within cities, adding momentum to the EV adoption and encouraging intercity travels in battery-powered vehicles.

The partnership will leverage BPCL's vast customer reach and operations as well as MG's know-how of the EV space to strategically identify charging sites, garner consumer insights, devise loyalty programs, and create technology to manage charging systems. With this, MG aims to create a vast network of EV charging stations, in addition to its battery recycling and battery second life solutions for end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles.

First Published Date: 01 May 2022, 11:33 AM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG Motor MG ZS EV MG Hector MG Gloster
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

On the outside, the BN125 borrows several design cues from the TNT 302, however, comes out as a whole different offering altogether.
KTM 125 rivalling Benelli BN125 launched: Key highlights
Tata Avinya electric car has a very unique design based on the company's third generation design philosophy.
Tata Avinya EV concept breaks cover, offers over 500 km range, to launch in 2025
Tata Harrier
Tata cars become expensive in India, new prices effective from today
The new Porsche 911 Sport Classic comes with a perfect blend between digital elements and analogue era themes.
Porsche 911 Sport Classic debuts with RWD and manual gearbox, generates 550 PS
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched in India in new colours

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue